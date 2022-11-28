Elon Musk Created a Video Game When He Was 12: Here’s How You Can Play It News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Elon Musk has always been in the news, even more since he acquired Twitter. His latest venture joins the list of other business listings like SpaceX, Tesla, Boring Company, Neuralink, and more. Interestingly, Musk's first venture was a video game called Blastar, which he developed when he was just 12 years.

Blastar was like your typical video game. Players have to blast as many alien freighters as they can with their five ships, which accounted for the number of lives. Musk's game required the player to dodge 'deadly hydrogen bombs' and 'status beam machines'. It seems to have been inspired by the game Space Invaders, which debuted in 1978.

Elon Musk's Video Game Explained

Looking back, Elon Musk's first video game came out in 1983 when he was 12 years old. Interestingly, the gaming code was published in an industry trade magazine called PC and Office Technology in 1984. Plus, Musk was also paid $500 back then.

But it was only in 2015 that Elon Musk's Blastar gained attention. Ashlee Vance, a technology reporter for Bloomberg, published a book on Musk along with a photo of his code from the magazine. Later, Tomas Lloret, a Google software engineer saw it and turned it into a playable game.

How to Play Elon Musk's Blastar Video Game?

Now anyone with an internet connection can play Elon Musk's Blastar game. Here's how you can play it:

Step 1: Open a web browser on your system and search for the Blastar-1984 game. You can also click on this link to open the game.

Step 2: The game opens to a typical HTML format, asking the player if they need instructions. You can type Y for yes and N for No.

Step 3: The game begins with your spaceship placed below. You can navigate it with the arrow buttons. To fire at alien ships, you need to press the Space Bar. You'll have five attempts/lives to get your maximum score.

It's evident that Elon Musk loves gaming. When he opened his first venture, a nightclub, he would often be playing by himself. His sheer interest and business acumen have made him one of the most successful and richest people in the world today. And it all started with a video game at the age of 12!

