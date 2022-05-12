Epic Games: Free Games Of The Week, Discounts & Offers You Shouldn't Miss

ENGLISH

    Epic Games Store is back with free deals on some of the popular games. The company is offering three of the most impressive games this week. During the latest sale, the games store is offering the Terraforming Mars, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, and Prey for absolutely free between May 12 and May 19. In addition, the Epic Games Store is offering a handful of games at discounted price tags. Let's get into details.

     
    Epic Games: Free Games Of The Week

    This week, the turn-based strategy Terraforming Mars game is free for consumers. The hand-drawn action-exploration game Jotun: Valhalla Edition is also offered for free during the latest Epic Games Store deal. While Terraforming Mars costs Rs. 469, Jotun: Valhalla Edition basic game usually set the users back by Rs. 459. Notably, Prey, the popular action first-person shooter game, that costs Rs. 1,799 is available for free from May 12 to May 19.

    Epic Games Store Discount, Offers On Games This Week

    Epic Games Store is also offering a handful of new games with discounts. Here's take a look at the best deals available.

    We Were Here Forever: Previous Price Rs. 429, New Price Rs. 386.10
    Paladin Dream: Previous Price Rs. 119, New Price Rs. 59.50
    Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom Of Deceit: Previous Price Rs. 529, New Price Rs. 476.10
    SkyDrift Infinity: Previous Price Rs. 219, New Price Rs. 175.20
    Coromon: Previous Price Rs. 469, New Price Rs. 375.20
    Legend Bowl: Previous Price Rs. 589, New Price Rs. 471.20
    What Lies In The Multiverse: Previous Price Rs. 349, New Price Rs. 209.40
    Aspire Inas Tale: Previous Price Rs. 309, New Price Rs. 154.50
    Franchise Hockey Manager 8: Previous Price Rs. 2,931.40, New Price Rs. 1,465.70
    True Hate: Previous Price Rs. 189, New Price Rs. 18.90
    Neo: The World Ends With You: Previous Price Rs. 2,999, New Price Rs. 1,499.50
    Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator: Previous Price Rs. 589, New Price Rs. 294.50
    Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: Previous Price Rs. 3,999, New Price Rs. 2,399.40
    Octopath Traveler: Previous Price Rs. 4,250, New Price Rs. 2,125

     
    These are only some of the games listed on the Epic Games Store website with discount. However, you can find out more deals by visiting the site.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 14:36 [IST]
    X