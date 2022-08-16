Epic Games Is Offering Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 Game For Free; Discounts On Popular Titles

India
    Last week, Epic Games Store offered Unrailed! game for free till August 11. During the sale, the company provided the game that's worth Rs. 489 for completely free. Now the store is back with yet another deal and is offering Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! for free till August 18. In addition, the gaming store is offering discounts on various premium games.

     
    Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Worth Rs. 469 For Free

    The Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is a simulation game and it is offered under action & strategy genres priced Rs. 500. The game supports controller supper, single player, and co-op mode. It usually costs Rs. 469 on the Epic Games Store for PC, but can be grabbed for absolutely free at the moment. The gameplay includes cooking, serving, and managing a food truck across America.

    Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Minimum PC Requirements

    These are the minimum PC system requirements for Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!.

    • Operating System: Windows 7
    • Processor: Any compatible processor with 2.0GHz of clock speed
    • GPU: Any GPU with atleast 256GB of VRAM
    • RAM: At least 4GB of RAM
    • Storage: At least 1,200MB

    Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Recommended PC Requirements

    • Operating System: Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / 11
    • Processor: Any compatible processor with 2.0GHz of clock speed
    • GPU: Any GPU with atleast 512GB of VRAM
    • RAM: At least 8GB of RAM
    • Storage: At least 1,200MB

    Later this week from August 18 to August 25, the Epic Game Store will be offering the Rumbleverse game for free with the Boom Boxer Pack. It is an action, fighting, and a platformer game that offers multiplayer and competitive gameplay elements.

    Epic Games Store Discounts On Popular Titles

    Epic Games Store is also offering discounts on several popular gaming titles such as F1 Manager 2022, Humankind, Deliver Us Mars, Pathfinder, and Aragami 2. Listed below are the deals on the major games.

    • F1 Manager 2022: Price - Rs. 2,069 (10 percent discount)
    • Humankind Standard Edition: Price - Rs. 1,607 (33 percent discount)
    • Pathfinder - Wrath of the Righteous: Price - Rs. 1,469 (40 percent discount)
    • Deliver Us Marsh: Price - Rs. 989 (10 percent discount)
    • Aragami 2: Price - Rs. 531 (30 percent discount)
    • Dark Light: Price - Rs. 299 (25 percent discount)
    • Insurmountable: Price - Rs. 239 (60 percent discount)
    • Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun: Price - Rs. 81 (90 percent discount)
    • Iratus - Lord of the Dead: Price: Rs. 129 (80 percent discount)
     

    The aforementioned are only some of the best deals available on popular games on the Epic Games Store. Interested gamers can find more deals by visiting this link.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:03 [IST]
