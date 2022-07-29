Epic Games Store Is Offering Lawn Moving Simulator For Free; Check Offers News oi-Akshay Kumar

Epic Games Store offers popular free games every week. Last week, the store was offering the Shop Titans and Tannenberg titles for absolutely free till July 28. In addition, the company was running its Summer Sale 2022, which offered discounts on various games. Now, the brand is offering Lawn Moving Simulator for free, apart from discounts on many other games.

Lawn Moving Simulator Available For Free This Week

Lawn Moving Simulator is the free game of the week on the Epic Games Store. The base game version of it costs Rs. 1,349, but the users can grab it for completely free till August 4. It is a simulation single player game, which offers a real world experience of lawn moving. There also are add-ons for the same game called the Dino Safari and the Ancient Britain, which cost Rs. 349 each separately.

Lawn Moving Simulator Minimum PC Requirements

• Operating System: Windows 10 version x64

• CPU: AMD FX-8350 or another equivalent AMD processor / Intel Core i3-8350K or equivalent

• GPU: Radeon R9 390X or GeForce GTX 960 / equivalent

• RAM: At least 8GB

• Storage: At least 20GB

• DirectX Version: DirectX 11

Unrailed! Will Be Free Next Week

While Lawn Moving Simulator's free sale will be ending on August 4, the company has already announced its next free game of the week. Next week, the Epic Games Store will be offering Unrailed! for free from August 4 to August 11. This game falls in the genres of action, party, and indie. It offers co-op play, controller support, single player, multiplayer, and competitive modes. It usually costs around Rs. 489.

Unrailed! Minimum PC Requirements

• Operating System: Windows 7 version x64

• CPU: Any dual-core CPU with 2GHz clock speed

• GPU: Intel HD Graphics 520

• RAM: At least 4GB

• Storage: At least 2GB

• DirectX Version: DirectX 9

The gamers will be able to play Unrailed! by attaching an additional accessory like a gamepad to their computer or laptop.

Epic Games Store Discounts On Games

Apart from the aforementioned free games, the Epic Games Store is also offering discounts on various titles. Some of these games include Mago, Citizen Sleeper, Family Man, Song of Horror, Nowhere Prophet, What Lies In the Multiverse, Blood and Zombies, and Aspire Inas Tale. Interested gamers can check out the full details on the discounts and deals by visiting the official Epic Games Store website here.

Best Mobiles in India