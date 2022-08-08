Epic Games Store Is Offering Unrailed! For Free; Discounts On Other Games News oi-Akshay Kumar

Just a few days ago, Epic Games was offering Lawn Moving Simulator for absolutely free. The gaming store is now providing Unrailed! without a cost till August 11. The co-op multiplayer game usually costs Rs. 489, but can be grabbed for free till August 11, 8.30 pm in India. Previously, the Epic Games Store was offering the Shop Titans and the Tannenberg titles for free.

Unrailed! Worth Rs. 489 Is Free Till August 11

Unrailed! game worth Rs. 489 will be available for grabs for free up to August 11 during the latest sale on the Epic Games Store. As per the official details on the Epic Games Store, the game falls under the genres of action, party, and indie. The core features of the game include cooperative gameplay, support for a controller, single-player & multiplayer support, and competitive gaming.

Unrailed! Minimum PC Requirements

• Operating System: Windows 7 version x64

• CPU: Any dual-core CPU with a 2GHz clock speed

• GPU: Intel HD Graphics 520

• RAM: At least 4GB

• Storage: At least 2GB

• DirectX Version: DirectX 9

Unrailed! Recommended PC Requirements

• Operating System: Windows 10 or 11 version x64

• CPU: Any quad-core processor with a minimum 2GHz clock speed

• GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 GPU

• RAM: At least 8GB

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Will Be Available For Free Next Week

After the sale on the Unrailed! game, the Epic Games Store will be offering Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! game for free from August 11 to August 18 across the globe.

Epic Games Store Deals On Major Games

These are some of the major deals on the games available on the Epic Games Store. Please check them out below.

Far Cry 6: Price - Rs. 1,199.60 (60 percent off)

Riders Republic - Rs. 1,199.60 (60 percent off)

Let's Build A Zoo - Rs. 329 (30 percent off)

Horror Tales: This Wine - Rs. 87.25 (75 percent off)

Hypnospace Outlaw - Rs. 265 (50 percent off)

Yes, Your Grace - Rs. 529 (50 percent off)

Cartel Tycoon - Rs. 412 (30 percent off)

Trials Fusion - Rs. 249.75 (75 percent off)

So, these are the discounts on the latest flagship games on the Epic Store. These are apart from the newest updates found on the store, so stay tuned for regular updates from the official stores.

