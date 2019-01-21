ENGLISH

ESL and NODWIN Gaming team up to bring one of the largest Dota 2 festivals to India

ESL the esports company and NODWIN Gaming has announced the debut of ESL One powered by Intel in Mumbai, India. The event will be held from April 19 to 21, 2019.

    ESL the esports company and NODWIN Gaming has announced the debut of ESL One powered by Intel in Mumbai, India. The event will be held from April 19 to 21, 2019. With a capacity of up to 8,000 seats, the NSCI Dome is designed to host large scale entertainment and sports events, serving as a fitting new home for ESL One Mumbai 2019. Twelve of the best Dota 2 teams will battle over a lion's share of the $US 300,000 prize pool and the coveted championship trophy at India's first Dota 2 mega event.

    ESL and NODWIN Gaming team up to bring Dota 2 festivals to India

     

    ESL One Mumbai 2019 will host seven directly invited teams and four teams that need to fight their way up through the online qualifiers, which are set to take place in the regions Europe, North America, Greater China and Southeast Asia. Additionally, a local qualifier will be held in India to find the last participating team among India's best. Eight out of the twelve teams taking part in the group stages on April 16 - 18 will get the chance to play on the big stage in front of thousands of enthusiastic Dota 2 fans.

    Besides the tournament, ESL One Mumbai 2019 will feature an array of exciting activities including ESL One's famous Dota 2 cosplay competition and opportunities to interact with teams and pro players. Tickets for ESL One Mumbai 2019 will go on sale on Thursday, January 17 at 3 pm (IST), and will range from 499 INR for Single Day tickets up to 2,499 INR for Premium tickets. Further details on each available ticket type can be found here.

    Until then, make sure to follow ESL One Dota 2 on both Twitter and Facebook to receive the latest updates on ESL One Mumbai 2019. Visit the official website for more information about the event and don't forget to check out the ESL One Mumbai 2019 announcement trailer.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
