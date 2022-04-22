ENGLISH

    F1 22 Formula 1 Game Gets Release Date: Check Out Pricing For PC, Xbox, PlayStation

    Electronic Arts has officially announced that the official game for the ongoing FIA Formula One World Championship, F1 22, will be launching on July 1. The company has revealed that the new Formula 1 game will be playable on various platforms including PC, Xbox, And PlayStation gaming consoles. The developer has also started taking pre-orders for F1 22 on all platforms with freebies bundled to those who pre-purchase it.

     
    F1 22 Supported Devices, Pre-order Platforms

    As announced by the company, the next Formula 1 racing game will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The other devices include the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The gamers will be able to pre-order the new game via the EA App, Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

    F1 22 Pre-Order Freebies

    Those who pre-order the F1 22 game will be getting early access to the game three days before the launch - on June 28. Users who pre-purchase the new F1 game will be offered access to Miami-themed content. This includes livery, gloves, helmet, a cap, t-shirt, and wall art designed by a local artist.

    The F1 22 Champions Edition will be providing F1 22 New Ear and F1 Lite Starter Pack content. In addition, the buyers will also get new My Teams Icons and 18,000 free PitCoins. The Standard Edition of F1 22 only provides the F1 22 New Era Content, F1 Life Starter Pack, and 5,000 PitCoins.

    F1 22 Pricing For PC, Xbox, PlayStation

    Coming to the pricing, the F1 22 Standard Edition is available to pre-order for PC for Rs. 2,999. The PS4 and PS5 users will have to pay Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,499, respectively. F1 22's price for Xbox One console is Rs. 3,999. As for the Xbox Series X and S, it is available to pre-order for Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,999 respectively. The Champions Edition's price is set at Rs. 4,299 for PC, Rs. 5,499 for Xbox One series, and Rs. 5,299 for the PlayStation 4/5 consoles.

     
    F1 22 Will Be Offering VR Support For Immersive Gameplay On PC

    EA has also announced that F1 22 will be offering virtual reality support to provide immersive gameplay to those who game on PC. The PC users will be able to enjoy the VR experience using either the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive virtual reality headset.

    Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 18:01 [IST]
