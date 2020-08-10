Facebook Games Come To iOS But Skips Instant Gaming Feature News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook is one of the new members to cash in on the gaming boom. The Facebook Games is now available on iOS, however, it skips the instant games feature due to Apple's policies. This means that Facebook Games doesn't have its mini-game feature in the app due to the Apple App Store policies.

Facebook Games Launched

Facebook Games is the latest offering from the social media platform. Just like Twitch, Facebook Games offers streaming of live games. Interested players can play games instantly, and join groups centered on games that interest them. In other words, Facebook Games is like a joint platform that syncs gaming and streaming.

Facebook Games Delayed By Apple

However, Facebook Games has taken a while to hit the App Store. This is because Facebook reportedly spent months in submission and rejection while in talks with Apple. Explaining the delay, Facebook's tweet mentions that Apple rejected the app based on the App Store guidelines 4.7, under the assumption that the primary focus of the app is to play games.

On the other hand, Facebook notes that Apple's claim was untrue. Despite submitting clarifications, Apple continued to ghost them, Facebook claims. Nevertheless, the Facebook Games is now available on iOS, even if it skips the instant gaming feature. Facebook said, "...We could have tried additional appeals, we didn't want to hold back from launching the version for live streamers and fans."

It should be noted that iOS users of Facebook Games will have a slightly lesser experience than their Android counterparts. Certain mini-games available on Android won't be available on iOS, Facebook noted. The social media platform noted that it would continue to bring the complete experience of Facebook Games to iOS users, even if it isn't a standalone app.

Complains Against Apple

This isn't the first time a company has voiced against Apple's stringent policies for the App Store. More recently, Microsoft voiced a similar concern against Apple's App Store guidelines. Apple, on the other hand, has consistently rooted out apps with malicious behavior and has upheld its strict policies when it comes to the user's safety. For now, Facebook said it would continue to work to bring out the best experience, but it remains to see what the company would do.

