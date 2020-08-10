ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Facebook Games Come To iOS But Skips Instant Gaming Feature

    By
    |

    Facebook is one of the new members to cash in on the gaming boom. The Facebook Games is now available on iOS, however, it skips the instant games feature due to Apple's policies. This means that Facebook Games doesn't have its mini-game feature in the app due to the Apple App Store policies.

    Facebook Games Come To iOS But Skips Instant Gaming Feature

     

    Facebook Games Launched

    Facebook Games is the latest offering from the social media platform. Just like Twitch, Facebook Games offers streaming of live games. Interested players can play games instantly, and join groups centered on games that interest them. In other words, Facebook Games is like a joint platform that syncs gaming and streaming.

    Facebook Games Delayed By Apple

    However, Facebook Games has taken a while to hit the App Store. This is because Facebook reportedly spent months in submission and rejection while in talks with Apple. Explaining the delay, Facebook's tweet mentions that Apple rejected the app based on the App Store guidelines 4.7, under the assumption that the primary focus of the app is to play games.

    On the other hand, Facebook notes that Apple's claim was untrue. Despite submitting clarifications, Apple continued to ghost them, Facebook claims. Nevertheless, the Facebook Games is now available on iOS, even if it skips the instant gaming feature. Facebook said, "...We could have tried additional appeals, we didn't want to hold back from launching the version for live streamers and fans."

     

    It should be noted that iOS users of Facebook Games will have a slightly lesser experience than their Android counterparts. Certain mini-games available on Android won't be available on iOS, Facebook noted. The social media platform noted that it would continue to bring the complete experience of Facebook Games to iOS users, even if it isn't a standalone app.

    Complains Against Apple

    This isn't the first time a company has voiced against Apple's stringent policies for the App Store. More recently, Microsoft voiced a similar concern against Apple's App Store guidelines. Apple, on the other hand, has consistently rooted out apps with malicious behavior and has upheld its strict policies when it comes to the user's safety. For now, Facebook said it would continue to work to bring out the best experience, but it remains to see what the company would do.

    (via)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps gaming facebook iOS
    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X