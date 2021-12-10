Facebook Meta Game Of Tribes Challenged Announced: What Is It And How To Play? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has brought in a couple of new additions to its platform. The latest one is the Meta Gaming Community Challenge in India, which is called Game of Tribes. The idea behind the new launch is to provide the budding gaming community to connect and build their communities on Facebook.

Meta Game Of Tribes Announced

Facebook has been a popular platform to connect with people, share media, and so on. Additionally, Facebook Gaming has become a popular platform for users to find like-minded gamers, watch and share gaming videos, and further link with creators. Gamers can also discover new games and play those games with people across the globe.

The new Meta Game of Tribes challenge will enable gaming enthusiasts, developers, publishers, and creators to build an active and engaged community on Facebook with rewards for community admins on reaching different milestones, Facebook explained in a statement. As one can see, the new gaming challenge aims to build rapport and connect gamers with their community.

How To Participate In Meta Game Of Tribes?

Participating in the Meta Game of Tribes is pretty easy. Facebook explains that all gaming groups on the platform are eligible to register for the Game of Tribes challenge. Gaming groups will be categorized under 'Lit' for groups that are less than a year old and 'Legends' for groups older than a year.

Further, Facebook notes that the Meta Game of Tribes challenge will go on for six months. Overall, the challenge will be judges on the impact and engagement of the gaming community. What's more, shortlisted community admins will have the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, attend masterclasses, and understand monetization strategies of the gaming industry.

To note, the Meta Game of Tribes challenge will be executed by Communique Marketing Solutions, which is the activation partner for Game of Tribes. As the Indian gaming community keeps growing, Facebook is aiming to tap into this segment.

"With gaming communities on Facebook, people can host tournaments, create live streams, upload videos, connect with community members and contribute to a thriving community with engaging topics and discussions," Facebook said in a statement.

Best Mobiles in India