Far Cry 6 Is Free To Play This Weekend; Experience Crossover With Stranger Things News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Ubisoft has given us several supreme games, including Far Cry. Now, gamers will be able to play Far Cry 6 for free, only for a few days. From March 24 to March 27, Far Cry 6 is free to download and play for all those who are interested. Here's everything you need to know about playing Far Cry 6 from Ubisoft for free.

Where To Play Far Cry 6 For Free?

Far Cry 6 will be up to download and play for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Gamers simply need to head over to the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store. To note, the Far Cry 6 game for free is part of the trial period, which also offers a whopping 60 percent discount on the game. Additionally, Ubisoft is offering a 35 percent discount on the Season Pass.

As mentioned earlier, this is a limited-period deal. You have access to free download Far Cry 6 only from March 24 to March 27. This also means gamers will be able to dive right into the game when it opens for free trials later next week.

"Play the FREE Stranger Things crossover mission starting March 24! Invite a friend to play during the first Far Cry 6 Free Weekend, Mar 24-27, playable alone or in co-op. Celebrate together with 50% off FC6 & 35% off Season Pass!" the Far Cry 6 tweet said.

Can you see what's coming?



Don't miss the free #StrangerThings crossover mission, Yarans! pic.twitter.com/ZqwsMGvLRy — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) March 23, 2022

Fary Cry 6 Stranger Things Crossover

One of the most important aspects of the free download of Far Cry 6 is the crossover with Stranger Things, a popular show on Netflix. Ubisoft describes the crossover as "a stealth-horror-survival gameplay experience". Here, Far Cry 6 will see Yara along with some Upside-Down features from the Stranger Things show.

The Far Cry 6 crossover with Stranger Things will also include lead Dani searching for pupper Chorizo, who had mysteriously vanished. The game's setting, graphics, and other explorations are surely intriguing. It remains to see how gamers and fans react to the new crossover between Far Cry 6 and Stranger Things. Since the game is going to be free for a limited period, it would be a great time to check it out.

Best Mobiles in India