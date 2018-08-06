FIFA 19 to arrive with Survival Mode to take on Battle Royale

FIFA 19 is all set to release on September 25 and apart from tweaking player rating, developers are including a new mode too. This new mode is known as Survival Mode, this is similar to the battle royal genre popularised by PUBG and Fortnite. In FIFA 19 Survival Mode, each goal which you will score has one of your player leaving the pitch randomly. Unlike battle royal, you don't have to wait till the last man standing.

FIFA 19 follows the real-life football rules where a match is abandoned if either side has less than seven players. So for winning a match, you need to score five goals, which means your five players will exit the match.

"That battle royale thing kicked off long after we came up with this idea, but it's funny people are associating it [Survival Mode] with battle royale," said FIFA 19 Creative Director Matt Prior to Eurogamer.

"If you look back to FIFA Street in 2012 we had a survival mode in that - a little bit different, but a similar kind of concept. It is something we've thought of bringing to the main game for a while. People are generally loving it," he added.

Last month, a video was also leaked on the FIFA subreddit which showed a UEFA Europa League match between Premier League club rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, running on PlayStation 4.

It will be interesting to see what we are going to receive with the upcoming FIFA 19. The gamer will be made available for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch next month. We can expect some more leaks and render before the launch of the most awaited FIFA 19.