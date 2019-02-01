Fix these common bugs with latest PUBG PC update

The latest update for PUBG PC is live and the developers have made a lot of changes with the new update. This is the 25th update for the PUBG PC which brings new weapons, canted sight, Moonlight weather and more. Along with new features and weapons, the update also addresses many bugs which you need to know.

Here is the list of bugs which the new update will fix in the game.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed the issue with explosion sounds of throwables not being played at a certain distance.

Fixed an issue where the character model did not rotate while using Hold to ADS in TTP mode.

Fixed an issue where the character model did not rotate while using healing items.

Fixed an issue which caused the firing mode to automatically switch to single after being set to full-auto.

Fixed an issue where players could exceed their maximum inventory capacity by rapidly picking up items.

Fixed an issue preventing a message from being displayed when adjusting an item quantity to pick up as another player takes the item stack.

Fixed an issue where a full ammo stack would be picked up even if the quantity was adjusted.

Fixed an issue with fully-loaded guns which caused them to unload all bullets after firing 1 round.

Fixed an issue which caused the displayed ammo count to change to an incorrect amount.

Fixed an issue which prevented the head from leaning left with the body when using the Canted Sight.

Fixed suppressed Bizon sounding identical to the suppressed Vector.

Fixed an issue where the Bizon firing and reload sounds could be heard from further distances than intended.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from receiving grenade damage or effects behind small objects.

Fixed an issue where throwables were not dealing damage to certain vehicles.

Fixed an issue where players could bandage while on a motorbike submerged in water.

Fixed the issue of only changing the POV of the third person when pressing ALT key while moving the screen.

Modified blood effects not working properly in certain service modes.

Fixed an issue where remote wheels were sometimes shown differently in in-game and out-game.

Fixed an issue where you could occasionally hear a footstep when the UZI was empty.

Fixed an issue where care packages would sometimes dig into the ground and before coming back up when landing.

Fixed an issue with vehicle locations sometimes being shown differently.

Fixed an issue where a teammate's UI was still being shown even if they left the game before the match started.

Fixed an issue where the kill feed would sometimes not show properly when a player was downed/killed by fists.

Fixed an issue where a character would sometimes not use health items if the key is pressed during melee attacks.

Fixed an issue where the nickname and report message was sometimes not showing when spectating a player driving a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where the camera sometimes showed the opposite direction when in death cam/replay.

Fixed an issue where the 'No throwables' UI message was sometimes being shown when the unequipped throwable weapon was selected [using smart key/use designated weapon key].

Fixed an issue where the motorbike engine would sometimes not turn off after the player has left the vehicle.

Fixed an issue where a character was sometimes not able to loot even though they had space to.

Fixed an issue where the scooter would sometimes shake severely when in spectator/deathcam/replay.

Fixed an issue where item use was sometimes interrupted when the crouch/lean key was pressed when crouch/lean and change seats are set to the same key.

Fixed an issue where a player's character would sometimes not receive damage when the character left a vehicle at the right moment while crashing onto an object.

Fixed an issue where you'd sometimes see a flickering afterimage when coming out of ADS mode with a scope attached in FPP.

Fixed an issue where a vehicle would sometimes disappear when a player exits the client and re-enters the game while in the vehicle.

Fixed an issue where the lobby screen was not always shown properly in 32:9 resolution.

Fixed an issue where characters would sometimes have an excessive amount of instantaneous velocity when a character and vehicle collide with each other.

Fixed an issue where the lobby screen would sometimes overlap each other when in low FPS.

Fixed an issue where the weapons UI would sometimes overlap if you promptly change weapons twice.

Fixed an issue where the marker would sometimes not be removed using 'Delete' key in Spectate mode.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the rear wheel of the motorbike to lift up easily and flip over when lowering speed and changing direction.

Fixed an issue where doors could sometimes be opened from an unreachable distance in TPP mode.

Doors will now only be opened when in reachable distance.

World

Fixed an issue with certain stairs in Cosmodrome which players were able to see through.

Fixed an issue which could cause grenades to deal damage through floors in certain buildings on Vikendi.

Fixed an issue where vehicles could get stuck on a certain structure in Erangel.

Fixed an issue where boulders in a specific area could not be seen from far distances on Erangel.

Fixed an issue where bullets only went through one side of the fence on a certain bridge in Sanhok.

Fixed an issue where objects in a certain location on Sanhok were missing.

Fixed an issue where characters could pass through or get stuck in a certain structure in Sanhok.

Fixed an issue where characters could pass through the ground in a certain location in Sanhok.

Fixed an issue where characters could not get up when close to a specific boulder in Sanhok.

Fixed an issue where characters could go through or get stuck in a certain location in Vikendi.

Fixed an issue where bullets would not go through a certain fence in Vikendi.

Fixed an issue where items could not be picked up from a specific location in Vikendi.

Fixed an issue where characters could open doors from behind the wall of a certain structure in Vikendi.

Fixed an issue where foliage in certain areas would look like they are floating in Vikendi.

Fixed an issue that footprints would not be displayed when you jump and move on the snowfield in Vikendi.

