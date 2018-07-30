Fortnite for Android might not be available to download on Google Play Store

Fortnite, the video game that is developed by Epic games is among the highly anticipated games to be announced for the Android platform. The battle royale champion is also ready for the primetime. However, it appears that the Fortnite developers Epic Games will rather follow a non-traditional route to launch the Fortnite. It is being reported that the Fortnite will not be available for download using the Play Store.

As per some reports from the XDA Developers, the Fortnite for Android will be made available for the users using the game's website, rather than its distribution via the Play Store. The information related to the same was first found hidden on the Fortnite Mobile page on the Epic Game's webpage. The instructions mentioned there recommends that a user will first need to download the APK file. Following this, the users will be prompted with some security permissions when they try to install the app, in case they already have not allowed similar installations.

Epic Games has also cleared the fact that the Fortnite game will not be distributed through Play Store by adding a security description that describes that "this is necessary to install an app outside of the Play Store". It is also being said that a Redditor has also managed to get to the Epic Games Website which displays some instruction images. The images further clarify that the game will be required to download through the browser and side-loaded on the Android devices. There is no information available as to how the in-app purchases will function as Google currently doesn't support Google Pay-based payments for making in-app purchases on non Play Store apps.

It is being speculated that the Fortnite for Android will be released along with the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to go on sale on August 24th and the Fortnite game will be exclusive for the device for 30 days. This implies that on all of the other Android devices, that are also limited, will be receiving the game on 23rd September this year.

Also, XDA has mentioned that the game will be available for a select number of Android devices. There is no information on the company's plan for the iOS platform. It is not clear at the moment as to why the company has selected this approach and what plans the company has in store for the users going forward.