Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Release Date And Other Details
Gamers across the globe are gearing up for their favorite battle royale game: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 that will be out tomorrow (December 2). The new update will bring along several new upgrades, including the Fortnite Crew.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Release Details
Additionally, the Battle Pass launch for 2020 will also take place tomorrow (December 2). For now, the start time hasn't been revealed, but it's expected to be around 9 AM GMT (2:30 PM IST).
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Challenges
The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will also be bringing in several challenges. It was earlier teased that a challenge for "releasing Slurp into the atmosphere and to boogie before oblivion" would be announced. It's unclear what these challenges indicate. Apart from this, other challenges could be direct and can be completed in a natural progression. Like always, gamers will know more once the new chapter releases.
👑👑👑— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 24, 2020
Introducing the Fortnite Crew - the ultimate subscription offer for can’t-miss Fortnite Content. What's included?
-The Battle Pass for Season 5. Yours to keep
-An exclusive monthly Crew Pack
-1,000 V-Bucks each month
Available Dec 2. More info: https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/XWRwyYAOj8
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: What To Expect
One of the prominent leaks for Fortnite Season 5 is the alleged return of the launch pads, which has gotten a lot of gamers across the globe excited. The launch pad was an integral part of Fortnite right from Chapter 1 of Season 1. However, in Chapter 2, the launch pad was on and off throughout the game.
For one, Chapter 2 Season 5 Fortnite will bring in a bigger map, and hence having a launch pad for mobility makes sense, and could make or break the game. That said, Fortnite has always emphasized vehicular movements rather than having launch pads! Hence, it remains to see what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will bring in.
