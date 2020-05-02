ENGLISH

    Fortnite World Cup, Dota 2 International eSports Tournament Called Off Due To COVID-19

    By
    |

    Fortnite World Cup, one of the most popular esports events in the gaming community, has been called off over coronavirus scare. Epic Games, the developers of the Battle Royale game has announced the cancellation of the gaming tournament this year. The announcement was made via series of Twitter posts.

    Fortnite World Cup, Dota 2 International eSports Tournament Called Off

     

    According to the company, all Fortnite esport events will be held online and there will be no physical events throughout the year. Besides, the twitter post has also added that the third-party events might be shifted online as well. Meanwhile, the Dota 2 tournament for 2020 (aka The International) has reportedly been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The competition is said to be held in 2021.

    Epic Games shared a series of tweets stating that the company is cancelling the Fortnite World Cup this year due to "limitations of cross-region online competition."

    "We don't know when a return to large, global, in-person events will be practical, but we're hopeful to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021. In the meantime we have more info about online events with FNCS, Cash Cups, 3rd Party Events and Broadcasts," reads the official Twitter post.

    Fortnite World Cup, Dota 2 International eSports Tournament Called Off

     

    The company has also announced that the Champion Series (NFCS) and Cash Cups are going to be held online. "FNCS will be returning each season for the rest of 2020. Players around the globe will have the opportunity to prove they're the best. We will iterate on formats to improve player experiences," the company added.

    Epic Games recently extended the release of Chapter 2- Season 2 almost by a month. The new season was expected to be released on May 1. However, the company's official newsroom suggests that Epic Games is preparing for Chapter 2- Season 3 launch on June 4.

    "We're extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4," reads Fortnite newsroom report.

    Fortnite World Cup started in 2019 and an American gaming enthusiast named Kyle Giersdorf (aka @bugha) won the tournament with a grand prize of $3 million.

    Fortnite World Cup, Dota 2 International eSports Tournament Called Off

    Meanwhile, Valve Software the developers of Dota series has confirmed the cancellation of its annual Dota 2 tournament which is also known as The International. The company confirmed the news via an official blog post.

    It stated, "We have been exploring various date possibilities, but it is likely that the event will need to happen in 2021. Given the highly volatile landscape for local gathering restrictions, virus trajectory, and global travel policies, we don't expect to have enough confidence to communicate firm dates in the near future."

    fortnite dota 2 gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
