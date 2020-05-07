ENGLISH

    Forza Street Mobile Version Goes Live For Android and iOS Devices

    By
    |

    Microsoft the publisher of the Forza Street racing game has finally made the game available for iOS and Android platforms. Turn 10 Studio is behind the development of the game and the company has announced that early adopters will receive exclusive in-game rewards. The game is up for download via Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store for free.

    Forza Street Mobile Version Goes Live For Android and iOS Devices

     

    "We're thrilled for the worldwide launch of #ForzaStreet on iOS and Android. Play this @ForzaMotorsport mobile experience today!" reads the Xbox Wire official Twitter post.

    Forza Street Mobile Version

    Do note that the Forza Street Players are allowed to log into the game with their Xbox Live IDs. Players can unlock Xbox Achievements and on top of that, they can also transfer the game progress from Windows to iOS and Android device and resume it from where they left on the PC version.

    "If players have the latest Galaxy S20 devices, they will also receive the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a Custom Galaxy, and in-game credits and gold," the developers said.

    Moreover, users who download the game via Samsung Galaxy Store will receive the Ford Mustang GT 2015 model which comes with a custom Galaxy theme. The game developers have also announced that the users who download the game between May 5 and June 5 will be rewarded with the 2017 Ford GT along with in-game credit and gold. Players can use the extra credits to unlock new cars.

    Forza Street Mobile Version Goes Live For Android and iOS Devices

     

    To recall, the mobile version of Forza Street is similar to the PC version. Game enthusiasts will be allowed to take part in the under-a-minute race, unlock new cars, upgrade cars, and also go up against other online players.

    "For players looking for an additional challenge, weekly Rivals events let them take their collections against other players in the community in leaderboard based asynchronous challenges," reads the official blog post.

    Forza Street comes with a file size of 1.9GB on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store whereas it is available with a download size of 1.69GB on Galaxy Store.

    Source

    Read More About: forza street gaming news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020

    X