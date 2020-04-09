Forza Street Scheduled To Launch For Android And iOS Device On May 5 News oi-Karan Sharma

Smartphone gaming has witnessed a hike in the last couple of years and major game developers have shifted their focus from console and PC gaming to smartphone gaming. Tencent Games have achieved success in online smartphone gaming with the launch of PUBG Mobile and later on it has also collaborated with COD (Call of Duty) developers to bring the game title for smartphones. Following the footprint, numerous have shifted to smartphone gaming.

Forza Street is also practising the same, the developers of the game have announced the mobile version of the game will reach Android and iOS device on May 5. The announcement was made on the Xbox website by developer Turn 10 Studio. Forza Street is a popular racing game for PC, Xbox, and PS4 launched back in April 2019 by Forza franchise.

According to the reports, Forza Street was available free for Windows PCs since April 2019. The game is also listed on Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store for pre-registration since March 2020. However, the game is yet to be listed on Apple App Store for pre-registration.

The developers have also announced that they are giving out the Forza Street Founder's Pack to people who will play the game within the first month of release (between May 5 to June 5 2020). The Founder's Pack will come with in-game credits, 2017 Ford GT, and gold which they can find it in the message centre.

Turn 10 Studio also stated that the player will be able to start playing the game on Windows 10 desktops and laptops and build their collection. Later after the launch players can use the same Xbox Live IDs to sign in and resume the game on Android and iOS device without losing the saved game.

Forza Street is a free-to-play game on Windows 10, however, the company has not confirmed whether it will be free for smartphones or not. Reports suggest that the game will be free for the mobile platform.

