Free Fire Max Pre-Registrations Open But Not For India: Everything You Need To Know

Free Fire Max is the enhanced and richer version of the popular battle royale game. Free Fire Max is now open for pre-registration for Android users on the Google Play Store. Free Fire Max for iOS is also live in select regions only. The game offers a better, higher-resolution experience with improved graphics. Here's everything you

need to know about Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max Vs Free Fire: What's The Difference?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded games on Google Play with a massive user base. Here, Free Fire Max offers an upgraded experience, especially for those using a high-end, premium smartphone. One can experience improved graphics, audio quality, and enhanced features. That said, the Free Fire we have with us now will continue to run in the market.

Free Fire Max will also include a couple of other features like 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. Also, this won't be a play-to-win game, but rather a fair to all game. That said, here's a simple guide on how to pre-register for Free Fire Max, and rewards that gamers can grab upon registration. Moreover, Garena says a new feature called Firelink technology will allow cross-play between both Free Fire and Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max Pre Registration Link

Presently, Free Fire Max pre-registration is open only in selected regions, which include Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam. Free Fire Max is open for pre-registration on Google Play and here's the link. Unfortunately, the pre-registration link doesn't open in India on Google Play. That said, the game is tipped to arrive in more regions soon.

How To Install Free Fire Max?

Presently, Free Fire Max is only open for pre-registration on Google Play. The game is yet to arrive for download, which could take a couple more weeks. Once it arrives, you simply need to head over to Google Play or the App Store > search for Free Fire Max from Garena > and select download. This will download and install the upgraded Free Fire Max on your phone.

Free Fire Max Early Access APK Download

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire Max is yet to arrive in countries like India. While the pre-registration link is not opened for us, gamers can try their luck with an APK file download. A report by Sportskeeda says the Free Fire Max APK file is 1.03 GB. The report further confirms the APK download file size is visible only on a few devices. While the APK file is easy to download and access, it could contain bugs that could hamper your phone's overall performance.

Free Fire Max System Requirements For Android Phones

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire max is an enhanced version of the popular battle royale game and requires a couple of advanced features. The Android phones in the market are diverse and there are several budget smartphones with basic features. Free Fire Max on these phones would be overloaded and might not be suitable to use.

Free Fire Max on Android phones will require a minimum of 1.5GB of storage. It will also require 2GB of RAM on your android phone. This might not be available on all budget phones, so having at least a mid-range phone to play Free Fire Max is advised.

