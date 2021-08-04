Just In
Free Fire OB29 Update With Lone Wolf Is Here: How To Download, Get Latest Updates
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games in battle royale format. Now, the Free Fire OP29 update is here and has brought in the new mode - Lone Wolf. Gamers are excited for the final form of the update, which has already been experienced on the advanced server. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire OB29 update.
Free Fire OB29 Update Release Date, Time
Garena is bringing in the Free Fire OB29 update to several regions, including India. The new update syncs with the game's fourth anniversary today, August 4. The Free Fire episode 4 is expected to go live at 9:30 AM today. However, it could be delayed by a few hours due to maintenance. Some of the other regions getting the update include Indonesia, Brazil, Europe, and North America.
How To Update Free Fire OB29?
The Free Fire OB29 update is available for both Android and iPhone users. To get the latest update, head over to Google Play or App Store and search for Free Fire. The latest update will automatically download once selected. As mentioned above, it could take a few hours to finally reach you. But since it's out now, you should be able to download it easily.
Free Fire OB29 Update: New Features
One of the primary features of the Free Fire OB29 update is the introduction of the new mode, Lone Wolf. "In this mode, you can play against another player in an intense, best of nine 1v1 battle to see who is the better player. Challenge yourself to survive in the Iron Cage!" Garena said in patch notes.
Kelly is back in the new episode of What's Up Free Fire! 📺Check out all that's in store in the new update.— Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 1, 2021
What would you like to see in the next episode? Let us know in the comments below 🤔
Watch - https://t.co/CFLEM6PJlt#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/GFOs1zV7ow
Additionally, the Clash Squad season 8 is also here. Gamers who rank up to Gold III or above can receive the Clash Squad exclusive item, the Golden AN94. "This patch, we are introducing a feature that allows you to request your team to purchase an item directly to your inventory," the gaming company explained.
Gamers can also choose to display their backpacks in the Clash Squad from the vault. "We're adjusting the points calculation in the Battle Royale to make sure the ranking up experience is easier than before," the company said. With these new features in line, Free Fire is going to be even more popular!
