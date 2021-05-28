Just In
- 4 hrs ago Flipkart Shop From Home Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Infinix Smartphones
- 15 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 With 120Hz Display Leaked Online; Alternative To iPad Pro?
- 15 hrs ago Flipkart Shop From Home Sale 2021: Best Discount Deals On Laptops
- 16 hrs ago BSNL Launches New Benefit; Offering Full Talk Time With Rs. 100 Top Up
Don't Miss
- Finance Nifty Hits Record High, Steel Stocks Surge
- News Jaishankar in US holds talks with lawmakers, discusses vaccines, Quad
- Movies KRK Says He Will Review Every Salman Khan Film & Song Even If He Requests Or Touches His Feet!
- Automobiles Italdesign Two-Wheeler Seatbelt Patented: New Strides In Two-Wheeler Safety?
- Sports IPL 2021: I could not sleep for 8-9 days prior to leaving IPL, says Ashwin of Delhi Capitals
- Lifestyle Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi’s Mirror-Work Suit Is Ideal For Festive Occasions
- Education TSBIE 2021: Telangana State Intermediate Class 12 Board Exam Practicals Postponed
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In June
Free Fire Redeem Codes For 28; Get Multiple Rewards With These Easy Steps
Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to get rewards and benefits from the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for May 28 are available now, bringing with it several upgrades like Free Fire diamonds, DJ Alok character upgrade, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for today.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Let's take a look at what are Free Fire redeem codes and how you can claim them. Like all games today, Free Fire offers several upgrades, benefits, and other such bonuses. Generally, you would need to pay for these rewards and benefits using Free Fire diamonds. At the same time, you can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.
As the name suggests, these are codes that can get you particular upgrades and benefits. For instance, the above-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes can you free loot crates, free pet, free Dragon AK Skin upgrade, free DJ Alok character upgrade, and much more. There are codes for all these rewards and need to be entered correctly.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Unlike other games, you can't directly enter the codes within the gaming app. There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes. Firstly, head over to the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link. Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page.
The page will reload now and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. To note, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of 11-12 characters. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 28
We have made things easy for you by bringing in the list of Free Fire redeem codes for May 28. As always, these are made up of 11-12 characters of alphanumeric. Here is the list of working Free Fire redeem codes:
ESX24ADSGM4K
9G8FS6U4VGWP
HGVFXCVZS58M
POYRRVNBFSLP
VBVVMBGDEQWR
GGHHYNKOPT56
FFSAZBVFDU76
FFS67BGMNHWR
FFRTYVPU6TTR
FFRDTYVD4TCD
FFQWRTCVDSHO
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119