Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 10; Get Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale Incubator Vouchers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

When it comes to battle royale games, Free Fire is one of the top-ranking games, especially in India. Following the PUBG ban, Free Fire has earned a top position at battle royale games. If you a Free Fire fan and looking for some rewards, here's some good news. You needn't spend diamonds, but can get rewards with the Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire releases a couple of redeem codes that help you get several reward bundles for free. This means your diamonds are still stocked up and you get the rewards for free. Like always, there are a few generic redeem codes and a few new ones added.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 10

We have made things easier by bringing in the Free Fire redeems codes right here. To note, the codes consist of 12 digits unique code, made up of alphabets and numbers. The codes for today are listed below. Today's main code is REYJ-C69-2CEWL, which gets you Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers.

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

SARG-886A-V5GR

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

FF65-HAZ8-KG8H

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

The Free Fire redeem codes for April 10 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, and so on. Additionally, the Free Fire redeem codes get you rewards like the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle for free. Here is how to use the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: You will need to head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Facebook, Google, VK, Apple, or Huawei user id.

Step 3: The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes; enter the codes here.

Step 4: Confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section.

This will bring the Free Fire redeem codes directly to the game app, where you can collect the rewards within the game, surpassing the need for diamonds.

