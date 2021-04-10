Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 10; Get Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale Incubator Vouchers
When it comes to battle royale games, Free Fire is one of the top-ranking games, especially in India. Following the PUBG ban, Free Fire has earned a top position at battle royale games. If you a Free Fire fan and looking for some rewards, here's some good news. You needn't spend diamonds, but can get rewards with the Free Fire redeem codes.
Free Fire releases a couple of redeem codes that help you get several reward bundles for free. This means your diamonds are still stocked up and you get the rewards for free. Like always, there are a few generic redeem codes and a few new ones added.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 10
We have made things easier by bringing in the Free Fire redeems codes right here. To note, the codes consist of 12 digits unique code, made up of alphabets and numbers. The codes for today are listed below. Today's main code is REYJ-C69-2CEWL, which gets you Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers.
REYJ-C69-2CEWL
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
5G9G-CY97-UUD
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
SARG-886A-V5GR
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
FF65-HAZ8-KG8H
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
FFTI-LM65-9NZB
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 10 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, and so on. Additionally, the Free Fire redeem codes get you rewards like the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle for free. Here is how to use the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: You will need to head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Facebook, Google, VK, Apple, or Huawei user id.
Step 3: The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes; enter the codes here.
Step 4: Confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section.
This will bring the Free Fire redeem codes directly to the game app, where you can collect the rewards within the game, surpassing the need for diamonds.
