Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 12; Use This To Get Paleolithic Bundle

    Garena Free Fire, like many other tiles, releases a couple of free redeem codes on its platform. Like most mobile games today, the redeem codes help gain rewards and items for free, without having to spend the game currency. We have listed out the Free Fire redeem codes that can be used to get several game goodies.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 12

     

    How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 12 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, and so on. Apart from this, there are days where players can get rewards like the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle for free. Today's Free Fire redeem code brings you the Paleolithic Bundle for free.

    There are a few points to bear in mind. The Free Fire redeem codes need to be availed at the website. Here are the steps to get the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: You will need to head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes; enter the codes here.

    Step 4: Confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. This will bring the Free Fire redeem codes directly to the game app, where you can collect the rewards within the game.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 12

    We've made things easy and listed out the Free Fire redeem codes here. You can use these to get several benefits and rewards on the game app, without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. Using this code will get you a Paleolithic Bundle for free.

    FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

    5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

    5G9G-CY97-UUD

    X90B-1SD6-WSFW

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

    REYJ-C69-2CEWL

    67G8-VDLF-THUJ

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

    LL7V-DMX3-63YK

    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

    FF65-HAZ8-KG8H

    FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

    FFTI-LM65-9NZB

    CONG-RATZ-2MIL

    S7EA-7G2U-CW94

    7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

    SARG-886A-V5GR

    Read More About: free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 12:19 [IST]
