Just In
- 51 min ago PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 12; How To Get Rewards Using PUBG Mobile Redeem Code?
-
- 57 min ago Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Shots, Specs Emerge Online
- 1 hr ago LG Wing That Launched At Rs. 69,990 Now Selling For Only Rs. 29,999
- 1 hr ago Mystery Moto G Smartphone With 108MP Camera Tipped; Is It Moto G60?
Don't Miss
- News 'Everyone has right to safe life': Rahul Gandhi bats for vaccine for all
- Movies Deepika Padukone Resigns As MAMI Chairperson Due To 'Current Slate Of Work'; Says 'Can't Give Undivided Focus'
- Finance Sensex Sinks 1587 Points: Here’s What Is Triggering Losses
- Automobiles Bengaluru Traffic Police Announces Rs 500 Fine For Two-Wheelers Without Rear-View Mirrors & Indicators
- Sports Rumour Has It: PSG eyeing Kane and Salah as Bayern, Chelsea and Atletico circle Inter's Barella
- Lifestyle Somvati Amavasya 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day
- Education Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 Released For Class 10th And 12th
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April 2021
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 12; Use This To Get Paleolithic Bundle
Garena Free Fire, like many other tiles, releases a couple of free redeem codes on its platform. Like most mobile games today, the redeem codes help gain rewards and items for free, without having to spend the game currency. We have listed out the Free Fire redeem codes that can be used to get several game goodies.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 12 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, and so on. Apart from this, there are days where players can get rewards like the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle for free. Today's Free Fire redeem code brings you the Paleolithic Bundle for free.
There are a few points to bear in mind. The Free Fire redeem codes need to be availed at the website. Here are the steps to get the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: You will need to head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes; enter the codes here.
Step 4: Confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. This will bring the Free Fire redeem codes directly to the game app, where you can collect the rewards within the game.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 12
We've made things easy and listed out the Free Fire redeem codes here. You can use these to get several benefits and rewards on the game app, without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. Using this code will get you a Paleolithic Bundle for free.
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
5G9G-CY97-UUD
X90B-1SD6-WSFW
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
REYJ-C69-2CEWL
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
Z1KS-1ET6-43S1
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE
FF65-HAZ8-KG8H
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
FFTI-LM65-9NZB
CONG-RATZ-2MIL
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
SARG-886A-V5GR
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
42,100
-
7,000
-
6,658
-
30,999
-
27,500
-
14,080
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855