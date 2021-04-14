Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 14: Get Egg Day Banner, Phantom Bear Bundle For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games in the battle royale format. With several characters and weapons, Free Fire is one of the most popular games in India, especially after the PUBG ban. Like most games, if you wish to get rewards or upgrade to a new character, you'll need to spend some in-game money. However, the Free Fire redeem codes help get it for free.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, and so on. Apart from this, there are days where players can get rewards like the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle for free. In fact, today's Free Fire redeem code brings you the egg day banner and the phantom bear bundle.

The best part of the Free Fire redeem code is you don't need to spend any Free Fire diamonds. You can get these for free with a few simple steps. Like always, the Free Fire redeem codes are made of alphabets and numbers, so ensure you input them correctly.

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes?

The Free Fire redeem codes for April 14 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps. Firstly, head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en. Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes; enter the codes here, and confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. Simply head over to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards within the game.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 14

We've made things easy and listed out the Free Fire redeem codes here. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is SARG886AV5GR, which will get you the Egg Day banner and the Phantom Day banner.

SARG886AV5GR

RXF2EQ8BUHJ7

FFTILM659NZB

G8WQQVLMJSBN

QUZ5MJPPY92E

LL7VDMX363YK

6U34B46M1NRN

ME5866OGLPQZ

FFIMCKQN2N1B

BMTMP22W3OZ7

UEHMP9L22B3J

AO02ZLKJDPGV

CMZAKU72DLRU

