Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 20; Get Diamond Royale Voucher For Free

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best ways to get rewards and bonuses on Garena Free Fire. The best part of using the redeem codes is it's completely free and you don't need to spend any Free Fire diamonds. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 20 are available now and the main reward code for today gets you a Diamond Royale voucher.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Like most games, Garena Free Fire offers you several rewards and upgrades within the game, which need to be purchased. With the help of the Free, Fire redeem codes, you can get these rewards, upgrades, and bonuses for free, without spending the Free Fire diamonds.

The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like egg day banners, phantom bear bundle, and so on. Previously, we even saw redeem codes offering Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants as part of the free starter pack. The Free Fire redeem codes for today brings you the Diamond Royale voucher.

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

The Free Fire redeem codes are made of 11 or 12 alpha-numeric digits; ensure you enter them accurately. To get the Free Fire redeem codes, head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en. You will now need to log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

Next, enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the provided box and confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 20

Here is the complete list of the Free Fire redeem codes for April 20. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, which will get you the Diamond Royale voucher.

RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

