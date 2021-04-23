Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 23; Get 3x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh Character, More
Free Fire is one of the most popular games, thanks to its upgraded characters and the multiple rewards available on the platform. Generally, you would need to shell out Free Fire diamonds to get these rewards or upgrade your character. However, the Free Fire redeem codes help you get these benefits for absolutely free.
Free Fire redeem codes for April 23 are available now, which can be claimed via a few simple steps. Like always, you needn't spend any Free Fire diamonds and can get the upgrades and rewards for free with these Free Fire redeem codes. Today's Free Fire redeem codes brings 3x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh character, 1000 Universal Fragment, Summon Airdrop Playcard (30d), and a double EXP Card.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The above-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes need to be availed with these simple steps. The codes need to be availed at a website first, after which, it directly appears in the game. Firstly, head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en. Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Once done, the page reloads. You need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the provided box and confirm with the next dialog box. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 23
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 22 are available now. Gamers can get 33x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh character, 1000 Universal Fragment, Summon Airdrop Playcard (30d), and Double EXP Card as part of today's code. Additionally, one can also get a free Starter pack, free Dragon AK Skin, Titan Scar Gun Skin, and so on with these codes.
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK - 3x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh character, 1000 Universal Fragment, Summon Airdrop Playcard (30d), Double EXP Card
6XMN-G242-VMKV
RRF6-WMKM-DPJV
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D
SD19-RKJ1-75GR
SDKL-UHG7-GYT9
FTT7-LMDP-FUBE
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE
YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ
FRES-NILM-FAST
FBSH-ARE1-0RBU
CONG-RATZ-2MIL
