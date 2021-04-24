ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 24; Get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, More

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes for April 24 are available now, bringing to you several upgrades, rewards, and more. The best part of the Free Fire redeem codes is it's free of cost, meaning you don't have to spend the Free Fire diamonds to get these upgrades. Today, you can get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, and more.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 24

     

    Free Fire redeem codes for April 24 are available now, which can be claimed via a few simple steps. As noted, the Free Fire redeem codes for April 24 brings 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, and several more.

    Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    The above-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes need to be availed with these simple steps.

    Step 1: Go to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: Enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the provided box and confirm with the next dialog box.

    Step 4: Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 24

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 24 are available now. Gamers can get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate as part of today's code, which is 3SAG-9JQB-JWYS.

    Additionally, one can also get a free Starter pack, Egg Day Banner, Phantom Bear Bundle, Shirou Bobblehead, Mr. Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard, and more. You can even upgrade your skin to DJ Alok or get the Dragon Skin for free. Plus, if you're interested, you can even get a pet! Here are the codes:

     

    3SAG-9JQB-JWYS - 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

    REYJ-C69-2CEWL

    SARG-886A-V5GR

    FFES-PORT-S3MU

    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

    FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

    FFBC-LY4L-NC4B

    FFBC-C4QW-KLL9

    9GJT-66GN-DCLN

    5G9G-CY97-UUD4

    FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

    FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

    SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

    YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ

    FRES-NILM-FAST

    SD19-RKJ1-75GR

    SDKL-UHG7-GYT9

    FTT7-LMDP-FUBE

    FBSH-ARE1-0RBU

    CONG-RATZ-2MIL

    Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 9:51 [IST]
    X