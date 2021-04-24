Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 24; Get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, More
Free Fire redeem codes for April 24 are available now, bringing to you several upgrades, rewards, and more. The best part of the Free Fire redeem codes is it's free of cost, meaning you don't have to spend the Free Fire diamonds to get these upgrades. Today, you can get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, and more.
Free Fire redeem codes for April 24 are available now, which can be claimed via a few simple steps. As noted, the Free Fire redeem codes for April 24 brings 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate, and several more.
Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The above-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes need to be availed with these simple steps.
Step 1: Go to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: Enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the provided box and confirm with the next dialog box.
Step 4: Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 24
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 24 are available now. Gamers can get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate as part of today's code, which is 3SAG-9JQB-JWYS.
Additionally, one can also get a free Starter pack, Egg Day Banner, Phantom Bear Bundle, Shirou Bobblehead, Mr. Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard, and more. You can even upgrade your skin to DJ Alok or get the Dragon Skin for free. Plus, if you're interested, you can even get a pet! Here are the codes:
3SAG-9JQB-JWYS - 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
REYJ-C69-2CEWL
SARG-886A-V5GR
FFES-PORT-S3MU
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2
FFBC-LY4L-NC4B
FFBC-C4QW-KLL9
9GJT-66GN-DCLN
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE
YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ
FRES-NILM-FAST
SD19-RKJ1-75GR
SDKL-UHG7-GYT9
FTT7-LMDP-FUBE
FBSH-ARE1-0RBU
CONG-RATZ-2MIL
