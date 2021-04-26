Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 26; Get 1x Mob Boss Loot Crate Today
Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best and easiest methods to collect rewards and upgrades within the popular battle royale game. To note, if you wish to upgrade or get rewards in Free Fire, you'll need to shell out Free Fire diamonds. However, with these redeem codes, you can get them free of cost.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes
As the name suggests, these are codes that help in redeeming various upgrades and rewards within Free Fire. Generally, you would need to shell out Free Fire diamonds to get these rewards like a Chrono Box, Airdrop play card, and so on, or upgrade your character to Wolfrahh, Dragon Skin, and so on. However, with the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get them for free.
Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The codes need to be availed at a website first, after which, it directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:
Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 26
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 26 are available now. Gamers can get several rewards like always. Today's main code is HP5D-XHQA-NLB5, which gets you 1x Mob Boss Loot Crate for free. Additionally, one can check out various rewards like a free Starter pack, free Dragon AK Skin, Titan Scar Gun Skin, and so on with these codes. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 26:
HP5D-XHQA-NLB5
RRF6-WMKM-DPJV
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D
U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG
VNY3-MQWN-KEGU
6XMN-G242-VMKV
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
SD19-RKJ1-75GR
RRF6-WMKM-DPJV
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
