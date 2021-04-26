ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 26; Get 1x Mob Boss Loot Crate Today

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best and easiest methods to collect rewards and upgrades within the popular battle royale game. To note, if you wish to upgrade or get rewards in Free Fire, you'll need to shell out Free Fire diamonds. However, with these redeem codes, you can get them free of cost.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 26

     

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes

    As the name suggests, these are codes that help in redeeming various upgrades and rewards within Free Fire. Generally, you would need to shell out Free Fire diamonds to get these rewards like a Chrono Box, Airdrop play card, and so on, or upgrade your character to Wolfrahh, Dragon Skin, and so on. However, with the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get them for free.

    Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    The codes need to be availed at a website first, after which, it directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:

    Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 26

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 26 are available now. Gamers can get several rewards like always. Today's main code is HP5D-XHQA-NLB5, which gets you 1x Mob Boss Loot Crate for free. Additionally, one can check out various rewards like a free Starter pack, free Dragon AK Skin, Titan Scar Gun Skin, and so on with these codes. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 26:

    HP5D-XHQA-NLB5

    U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

    VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

    6XMN-G242-VMKV

    PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

    SD19-RKJ1-75GR

    QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

    GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

    487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

    HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    5G9G-CY97-UUD4

    Read More About: free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 10:10 [IST]
