ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29; Get Animal Weapon Loot Crate

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 are available for the Indian servers. Like always, the redeem codes bring in several rewards and benefits to gamers, who don't need to spend the in-game diamonds. The Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in the Animal Weapon Loot Crate and many more rewards.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    If you're new to Free Fire, then you should know that the game offers several character upgrades, rewards, and so on - which can be purchased within the game. To purchase these items, you will need Free Fire diamonds, which can be quite expensive! However, if you can use the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free.

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 brings in several rewards and upgrades. Apart from the main code, users can also get a 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box, free diamonds, Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 29:

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    SARG886AV5GR

    FF65HAZ8KG8H

    REYJC692CEWL

    PCNF5CQBAJLK

    VNY3MQWNKEGU

    U8S47JGJH5MG

    HP5DXHQANLB5

    H28UZG5ATK2R

    ED22KT2GRQDY

    FFBCT7P7N2P2

    SPEHGHMEAD6Z

    SPEHGZZDJGVD

    G3MKNDD24G9D

    RRF6WMKMDPJV

    SPEHGB488FLB

    SDKL-UHG7-GYT9

    How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    You can't enter the codes directly within the Free Fire gaming app as it happens in several other games. Instead, the codes need to be availed at a website first, which then directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:

    Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

     

    Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire news gaming apps
    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X