Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29; Get Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 are available for the Indian servers. Like always, the redeem codes bring in several rewards and benefits to gamers, who don't need to spend the in-game diamonds. The Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in the Animal Weapon Loot Crate and many more rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

If you're new to Free Fire, then you should know that the game offers several character upgrades, rewards, and so on - which can be purchased within the game. To purchase these items, you will need Free Fire diamonds, which can be quite expensive! However, if you can use the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free.

The Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 brings in several rewards and upgrades. Apart from the main code, users can also get a 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box, free diamonds, Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29

The Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 29:

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

FF65HAZ8KG8H

REYJC692CEWL

PCNF5CQBAJLK

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

HP5DXHQANLB5

H28UZG5ATK2R

ED22KT2GRQDY

FFBCT7P7N2P2

SPEHGHMEAD6Z

SPEHGZZDJGVD

G3MKNDD24G9D

RRF6WMKMDPJV

SPEHGB488FLB

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

You can't enter the codes directly within the Free Fire gaming app as it happens in several other games. Instead, the codes need to be availed at a website first, which then directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

