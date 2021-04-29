Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29; Get Animal Weapon Loot Crate
Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 are available for the Indian servers. Like always, the redeem codes bring in several rewards and benefits to gamers, who don't need to spend the in-game diamonds. The Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in the Animal Weapon Loot Crate and many more rewards.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
If you're new to Free Fire, then you should know that the game offers several character upgrades, rewards, and so on - which can be purchased within the game. To purchase these items, you will need Free Fire diamonds, which can be quite expensive! However, if you can use the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free.
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 brings in several rewards and upgrades. Apart from the main code, users can also get a 3x McGirl MP40 Gun Box, free diamonds, Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 29 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 29:
FF7MUY4ME6SC
SARG886AV5GR
FF65HAZ8KG8H
REYJC692CEWL
PCNF5CQBAJLK
VNY3MQWNKEGU
U8S47JGJH5MG
HP5DXHQANLB5
H28UZG5ATK2R
ED22KT2GRQDY
FFBCT7P7N2P2
SPEHGHMEAD6Z
SPEHGZZDJGVD
G3MKNDD24G9D
RRF6WMKMDPJV
SPEHGB488FLB
SDKL-UHG7-GYT9
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
You can't enter the codes directly within the Free Fire gaming app as it happens in several other games. Instead, the codes need to be availed at a website first, which then directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:
Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
