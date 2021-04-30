ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 30 Brings FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, More

    By
    |

    Free Fire is one of the most popular games in India when it comes to the battle royale mode. Free Fire has several upgrades and rewards, with which gamers can further boost their overall gaming score. Luckily, you don't need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these rewards but can get them for free with the Free Fire redeem codes.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 30 Brings FFWC Backpack, More

     

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Garena Free Fire offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on - which can be purchased within the game. To purchase these items, you will need Free Fire diamonds, which can be quite expensive! However, if you can use the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free.

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 30 are available now bring in several rewards and upgrades. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for April 30 offers FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card. Apart from the main code, users can also get free diamonds, Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.

    How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    There are a couple of steps to follow to get the Free Fire redeem codes. These codes need to be availed at a website first, which then directly appears in the gaming app. Here are steps to get it:

    Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 30

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 30 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 30:

    U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

    487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

    487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

    HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    5G9G-CY97-UUD4

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

    QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

    GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 9:39 [IST]
