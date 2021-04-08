Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 8; Your Chance To Get Paleolithic Bundle
Free Fire seems to be the talk of the town, especially when it comes to the battle royal gaming market in India. With the PUBG ban, Garena Free Fire continues to top the charts, especially for its battle royale mode. Free Fire has released a couple of redeem codes that help you get several reward bundles for free.
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 8 are available now. You can claim the Free Fire redeem codes to get several bonus rewards like the Star General's backpack and the paleolithic bundle. Simply put, Free Fire redeem codes are a 12 digit unique code, made up of alphabets and numbers. When the codes are redeemed, players get items for free and will not have to spend diamonds.
How To Redeem Free Fire Codes?
If you're looking to redeem some of the Free Fire codes, here's how to do it. You will need to head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or simply click on the https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Once done, you will need to log into the Free Fire account using either Facebook, Google, VK, Apple, or Huawei user id. The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes. Here, you simply need to enter the Free Fire Redeem Code on the website and confirm with the next dialog box.
That's it! The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can open the Free Fire game app on your Android or iPhone and collect the rewards directly via the in-game mail section. Simply click on the rewards on the mail and it will be integrated. The main Free Fire redeem code today April 8 is FF65-HAZ8-KG8H. Once redeemed, Free Fire users will receive the Star General's Backpack as a reward, along with the FF7M-UY4M-E6SC code for the paleolithic bundle.
Free fire Redeem Codes For April 8
Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today, April 8. As noted, using these codes will help you get the Star General's backpack and the paleolithic bundle.
FF65-HAZ8-KG8H
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
FFTI-LM65-9NZB
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
5G9G-CY97-UUD
SARG-886A-V5GR
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
