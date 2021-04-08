ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 8; Your Chance To Get Paleolithic Bundle

    By
    |

    Free Fire seems to be the talk of the town, especially when it comes to the battle royal gaming market in India. With the PUBG ban, Garena Free Fire continues to top the charts, especially for its battle royale mode. Free Fire has released a couple of redeem codes that help you get several reward bundles for free.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 8

     

    The Free Fire redeem codes for April 8 are available now. You can claim the Free Fire redeem codes to get several bonus rewards like the Star General's backpack and the paleolithic bundle. Simply put, Free Fire redeem codes are a 12 digit unique code, made up of alphabets and numbers. When the codes are redeemed, players get items for free and will not have to spend diamonds.

    How To Redeem Free Fire Codes?

    If you're looking to redeem some of the Free Fire codes, here's how to do it. You will need to head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or simply click on the https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Once done, you will need to log into the Free Fire account using either Facebook, Google, VK, Apple, or Huawei user id. The page will reload which will ask for the Free Fire redeem codes. Here, you simply need to enter the Free Fire Redeem Code on the website and confirm with the next dialog box.

    That's it! The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can open the Free Fire game app on your Android or iPhone and collect the rewards directly via the in-game mail section. Simply click on the rewards on the mail and it will be integrated. The main Free Fire redeem code today April 8 is FF65-HAZ8-KG8H. Once redeemed, Free Fire users will receive the Star General's Backpack as a reward, along with the FF7M-UY4M-E6SC code for the paleolithic bundle.

     

    Free fire Redeem Codes For April 8

    Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today, April 8. As noted, using these codes will help you get the Star General's backpack and the paleolithic bundle.

    FF65-HAZ8-KG8H

    FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

    67G8-VDLF-THUJ

    S7EA-7G2U-CW94

    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    LL7V-DMX3-63YK

    FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

    5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

    FFTI-LM65-9NZB

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    5G9G-CY97-UUD

    SARG-886A-V5GR

    7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

    Thursday, April 8, 2021, 9:42 [IST]
    X