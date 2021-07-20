Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 20 India Server: List Of Working Codes And How To Claim Them
Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded battle royale games in India. The game offers several upgrades and rewards, which can be bought using Free Fire diamonds. At the same time, Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get these rewards and benefits. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Like most games available today, Free Fire also offers several rewards and upgrades. For instance, rewards like weapon loot crates, royale passes, character upgrades, pets, skins, and much more are available on Free Fire. Generally, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim them. However, the Free Fire redeem codes or FF rewards codes make them free and easy to access.
Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes
The Free Fire redeem codes consist of 12 characters of alphabets and numbers. Here are the steps to claim your Free Fire rewards:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
We have brought in the entire list of Free Fire redeem codes for today, working for the Indian server.
- 4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle
- FFMC LJES SCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC 6UR5 ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC 2SJL KXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- XLMM VSBN V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- PACJ JTUA 29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- XUW3 FNK7 AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
- LH3D HG87 XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- DDFRTY1111POUYT for a free pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire diamonds
- FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot create
- BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher
- R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
