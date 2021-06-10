Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 10; Get 2x SCAR Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire redeem codes for June 10 are up with a fresh dose of rewards and benefits. The Free Fire redeem codes bring in upgrades like characters, skins, loot crates, and much more. As always, there are a couple of steps to be followed to avail these redeem codes, which are explained below.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games today with a steady number of downloads. Here, the game offers several upgrades and rewards, which can be bought using the Free Fire diamonds. At the same time, Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to access rewards, upgrades, and other benefits from the popular battle royale game.

To note, Free Fire redeem codes consist of 12 characters made up of alphabets and numbers. The codes help you get rewards like Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, DJ Alok Character Upgrade, Paloma character upgrade, and much more.

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes. Firstly, open the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link. Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page. Now, the page will reload, and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 10

We have made things easy by bringing to you a list of Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server.

ZFMUVTLYSLSC for 2x SCAR Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates (Main code)

GHTARTYUOI76 for Free Dragon AK Skin

AWTUPLOIVG6H for Free Pet

PKMHUYRTA543 for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

NHGADFREQWTY for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade

QERTA56YUPKH for Paloma Character

OP8HBMNGRDAE for Titian Mark Gun skins

MKHGTRAW34RT for Outfit

SGHJ876HBGRE for Free Fire Diamonds

MNHJIOYU5FAD for Diamond Royale Voucher

MHPOYVASEWQ3 for 50,000 diamond codes

LO8HYTADEWQ2 for Elite Pass and Free Top Up

