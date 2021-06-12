ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 12; Get Leap Of Faith Surfboard, More Rewards

    Free Fire redeem codes for June 12 are now available, bringing with it a whole new set of goodies. The popular battle royale game has several upgrades and rewards, which would generally require gamers to spend Free Fire diamonds. At the same time, you can gain them using these Free Fire redeem codes, explained below.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 12

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the Indian gaming market. The game offers several in-game tournaments and events for gamers, who can boost their performance using the rewards and upgrades. Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to acquire these benefits.

    The Free Fire redeem codes for June 12 are available now and brings rewards like Leap of Faith Surfboard. Rewards like Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, DJ Alok Character Upgrade, Paloma character upgrade, free pet, and so on are now available. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

    How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes.

    Step 1: Firstly, open the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page.

    Step 3: Now, the page will reload, and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 12

    Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today for the Indian server:

    468DA6XFCPDW for Leap of Faith Surfboard
    SRTV-HJBGA-SZA4 for Free Dragon AK Skin
    OPBG-RTFP-OKVF for Free Pet
    HNBF-AKHL-MJJB for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    CVBG-RTNF-FPKH for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade
    BHGF-QWPQ-WOHG for Paloma Character
    HJOP-FGAF-GCGH for Titian Mark Gun skins
    GHUP-ONBU-ORKF for Outfit
    FGVZ-NBUM-BGYH for Free Fire Diamonds
    YUBG-DRTZ-CSGF for Diamond Royale Voucher
    BGFR-TDNZ-ZKHG for 50,000 diamond codes
    BNKG-FSMM-WQWY for Elite Pass and Free Top Up

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 9:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2021

    X