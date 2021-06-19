ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 19; Get Free Fire Diamonds, More Rewards

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes for June 19 are here, coming in right in time to kickstart your weekend. The Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to get upgrades and rewards, without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 19: List Of Rewards, Benefits

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games with several in-game tournaments and events. The game also offers a couple of upgrades and benefits, which have to be purchased using the in-game currency - Free Fire diamonds. At the same time, you can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.

    The Free Fire redeem codes are an easy way to access these rewards and benefits to boost your gaming performance. Character upgrades, loot crates, weapons, and even the Free Fire diamonds can be acquired using these codes.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 19

    We have made things easy by bringing in the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes for today. Here are the working codes for the Indian server:

    468DA6XFCPDW for Leap of Faith Surfboard
    ESX2-4ADS-GM4K for Free Dragon AK Skin
    BAKA-NSBH-SNSN for Free Pet
    POYR-RVNB-FSLP for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    AJDG-753H-LHS5 for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade
    ERT5-6Y7U-JHBV: EGG Hunter Loot Box
    ZFMUVTLYSLSC: 2x SCAR Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates
    BSJS-FSIG-58H3 for Titian Mark Gun skins
    HSCD-SJOH-F47H for Outfit
    GJSK-SBHS-6HSH for Free Fire Diamonds
    AWER-TGHB-VCSD: Free Diamonds Voucher
    HSKS-BSAN-NHA5 for 50,000 diamond codes

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire redeem codes, which are explained here:

    Step 1: Open the Garena Free Fire rewards page on your browser or you can just click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page.

     

    Step 3: Now, the page will reload, and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10:11 [IST]
    X