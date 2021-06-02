ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 2; Get Shuffling Emote, 10x Magic Cube Fragments, More

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes for June 2 are available now. Gamers, here's your chance to get free access to several rewards and benefits on the popular battle royale game. To note, the Free Fire redeem code for today brings you the Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments as the main reward. Plus, you can get much more.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 2: Full List

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    The Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get upgrades and rewards, without having to spend any Free Fire diamonds. Like most games today, Free Fire offers several benefits and upgrades that help boost your gaming performance. However, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds on these.

    Instead, you can also access and use the Free Fire redeem codes to claim these rewards. For instance, you can access upgrades like the Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, Titian mark gun skins, and more.

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 2

    There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes.

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link.

    Step 2: Now, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page.

    Step 3: The page will reload now and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 2

    We have brought here the entire list of Free Fire redeem codes for June 2. These are working codes for the Indian server, helping you to claim rewards for free. Here's the list:

     

    POYR-RVNB-FSLP for Shuffling Emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments
    SRTVHFGYBZA4 for Free Dragon AK Skin
    OPBGRBHPFDVF for Free Pet
    HNBFAVHOP8JB for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    CVBGCZXDRPKH for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade
    BHGFQQRTUOHG for Paloma Character
    HJOPFNHIPCGH for Titian Mark Gun skins
    GHUPONBHKHKF for Outfit
    FGVZBDSWAWYH for Free Fire Diamonds
    YUBGDRCASNGF for Diamond Royale Voucher
    BGFRTDNGFKHG for 50,000 diamond codes
    BNKGFSBJKPWY for Elite Pass and Free Top Up

    Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 9:42 [IST]
    X