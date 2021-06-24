Just In
- 33 min ago McAfee Antivirus Founder, John David McAfee Found Dead In Spanish Prison
- 36 min ago Reliance Jio AGM 2021: How To Watch Livestream, What To Expect?
- 9 hrs ago Amazon Gaming Gadgets Sale: Discount Offer On Gaming Devices
- 15 hrs ago Vivo V21e 5G Leaked Hours Ahead Of India Launch; Cheaper Than OnePlus Nord CE 5G?
Don't Miss
- Sports WTC Final: India produce unwanted records; Jamieson is Virat Kohli's nemesis, Indian batsmen fail to cross 50
- Education RBSE Class 10th And 12th Result 2021 Evaluation Formula Announced
- Finance Reliance Industries Shares Under Pressure Ahead of AGM Today
- Movies Britney Spears Says The Conservatorship Is Abusive, Adds 'I Just Want My Life Back'
- Automobiles Hero Bikes & Scooters Price Hike Announced: New Prices Effective From July 2021
- News Prices of fuel hiked today; Petrol rate in Delhi increase by 26 paise
- Lifestyle Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Shows Flower Power In Her Stylish Dress, Pretty Palazzo Set And Lovely Saree
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu and Kashmir In July
Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 24 Brings Head Hunting Parachute, Loot Crates, More
Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India and across the world. The Free Fire game has several in-game tournaments and events, where gamers can participate. To up your performance, you can make use of upgrades and other benefits. This can be done using the Free Fire redeem codes.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Like most games today, Free Fire lets gamers personalize the experience. For instance, you can have nicknames or a stylish name in the Free Fire game. Also, you can get several rewards, benefits, and upgrades within the game to boost your performance. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, the in-game currency to get these.
However, you can get several upgrades and rewards for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. For instance, you can get benefits like the Age of Gold Bundle, 3x Weapon Royale Voucher, and other such goodies for free. Here is everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and how to claim them.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 24
Here is the complete Free Fire redeem codes for today, working for the Indian server:
- WERT GYHJ NBVC for Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- F1FG HJIU 8YTF for Head Hunting Parachute
- ASER FGBV CXSD for Kelly Bobblehead, Mr. Shark Backpack, Spikey Spine
- 2WSD CVBN JHGF for Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G for Age of Gold Bundle
- AWED FVCF GHKJ for Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
- F5VB GJKI O9IU for EGG Hunter Loot Box
- JDFG BHJK IUYT for Free Diamonds Voucher
- FERT YJNB VCXS for Phantom Bear Bundle
- SWER TGHN BVCF for 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes
There are a few easy steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards page. You can simply click on this link
Step 2: Next, you will need to log in using either your Google, Apple, Facebook, VK, or Huawei account.
Step 3: Once done, you can enter the code of your choice to claim the ff reward. This will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000