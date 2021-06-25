Just In
- 26 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 Official Renders Emerge Online
- 1 hr ago Windows 11 With New Start Menu Announced: How To Upgrade Windows 10 To Windows 11
- 9 hrs ago Flipkart And Amazon OnePlus Community Sale 2021: Discounts On Oneplus Smartphones, Accessories, And More
- 12 hrs ago Windows 11 Goes Official: New Features, Availability, Supported Devices, And More
Don't Miss
- News Nesher Ramla Homo: Scientists find a new early human
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans On Completing 29 Years In Bollywood; Says 'Needed To Feel Loved'
- Sports NBA playoffs 2021: Clippers win first ever Conference Finals game as George helps reduce series deficit
- Finance Markets Open Higher, Reliance Shares Fall Post AGM
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron India Launch Confirmed For 22 July: Advanced Electric Vehicle Coming Soon
- Lifestyle World Vitiligo Day 2021: What Is Vitiligo? Causes, Types, Symptoms, Complications And Treatment
- Education IIT Delhi Introduces New Postgraduate Programme ‘Master of Public Policy’
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In July
Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 25; Get 3x Weapon Royale Voucher And Other Upgrades
Free Fire game is immensely popular for its intense battle royale modes. With several upgrades and benefits within the game, Free Fire is the most sought-after game in India. The Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to claim these rewards and upgrades. For instance, you can get Free Fire loot crates, character upgrades, and more for free.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Free Fire is among the easily available games online. One can download Free Fire from the App Store or Google Play and get it on their smartphones. Once done, you can claim the rewards, upgrades, and other benefits using the in-game Free Fire diamonds. At the same time, you can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.
For instance, you can get benefits like the Age of Gold Bundle, 3x Weapon Royale Voucher, and other such goodies for free. Today's Free Fire redeem code gets users a 3x Diamond Royale voucher for free along with several other benefits.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 25
Here is the complete Free Fire redeem codes for today, working for the Indian server.
- R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
- W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E for UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
- YXY3-EGTL-HGJX for Cupid Scar (7d)
- 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G for Age of Gold Bundle
Apart from these, one can also check out these Free Fire redeem codes
- WERT GYHJ NBVC for Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- F1FG HJIU 8YTF for Head Hunting Parachute
- 2WSD CVBN JHGF for Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- F5VB GJKI O9IU for EGG Hunter Loot Box
- JDFG BHJK IUYT for Free Diamonds Voucher
- FERT YJNB VCXS for Phantom Bear Bundle
- SWER TGHN BVCF for 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes
There are a few easy steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards page. You can simply click on this link
Step 2: Next, you will need to log in using either your Google, Apple, Facebook, VK, or Huawei account.
Step 3: Once done, you can enter the code of your choice to claim the ff reward. This will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460