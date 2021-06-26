Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 26 Gets You 1x Diamond Royale Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire reward codes or redeem codes for June 26 are available now, bringing with it hordes of new benefits and upgrades for free. For the unaware, the Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest and cheapest way to claim the benefits within the popular battle royale game. Here's everything about the Free Fire game and its rewards.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

A rookie player might not know about the rewards and upgrades available within the game. Like all games, Free Fire also offers multiple rewards, upgrades, and other benefits to boost one's gaming performance. Generally, gamers would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, the in-game currency, to claim these benefits.

At the same time, the Free Fire redeem codes or reward codes are another way to access and claim these upgrades. For instance, gamers can tap into benefits like the Age of Gold Bundle, 3x Weapon Royale Voucher, and other such goodies for free. To note, the main Free Fire reward code for today brings 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 26

We have made things easy by bringing in the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes for today, working for the Indian server.

LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E for UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX for Cupid Scar (7d)

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G for Age of Gold Bundle

WERT GYHJ NBVC for Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F1FG HJIU 8YTF for Head Hunting Parachute

2WSD CVBN JHGF for Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F5VB GJKI O9IU for EGG Hunter Loot Box

JDFG BHJK IUYT for Free Diamonds Voucher

Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes

There are a few easy steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards page. You can simply click on this link

Step 2: Next, you will need to log in using either your Google, Apple, Facebook, VK, or Huawei account.

Step 3: Once done, you can enter the code of your choice to claim the ff reward. This will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app.

Best Mobiles in India