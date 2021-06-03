Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 3 Brings You Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, More
Free Fire redeem codes are your easy and inexpensive way to get rewards and benefits from the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for June 3 are available now, bringing with it several upgrades for gamers. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today brings the Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Free Fire has surged in popularity with a steady number of downloads. Like most games, Free Fire offers you several upgrades, benefits, and rewards to boost your gaming performance. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these upgrades. However, with the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get them for free.
For instance, you can access upgrades like the Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, Titian mark gun skins, and more. These rewards further help even during your regular gaming sessions or even at events and tournaments within Free Fire.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 3
We have made things easy by bringing to you a list of Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server. Here's the list of working Free Fire redeem codes for June 3:
POYR-RVNB-FSLP for Shuffling Emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments
SRTVHFGYBZA4 for Free Dragon AK Skin
OPBGRBHPFDVF for Free Pet
POYR-RVNB-FSLP for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
CVBGCZXDRPKH for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade
BHGFQQRTUOHG for Paloma Character
HJOPFNHIPCGH for Titian Mark Gun skins
GHUPONBHKHKF for Outfit
FGVZBDSWAWYH for Free Fire Diamonds
YUBGDRCASNGF for Diamond Royale Voucher
BGFRTDNGFKHG for 50,000 diamond codes
BNKGFSBJKPWY for Elite Pass and Free Top Up
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes. Firstly, open the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link. Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page. The page will reload now and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.
