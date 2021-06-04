Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 4; Get DJ Alok, Paloma Character Upgrades, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire has surged in popularity for the past few years as one of the most played battle royale games in India. The game offers several upgrades and rewards, which can be purchased within the game. To note, the Free Fire redeem codes for June 4 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Like most games, Free Fire offers you several upgrades, benefits, and rewards to boost your gaming performance. However, you would need to spend the in-game currency called Free Fire diamonds to purchase these. At the same time, you can claim these upgrades using the Free Fire redeem codes.

The Free Fire redeem codes are your easy and inexpensive way to get rewards and benefits from the popular battle royale game. Upgrades like Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, Titian mark gun skins, diamond rewards, free pet, and more can be claimed using these codes to boost your gaming performance.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes.

Step 1: Firstly, open the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page.

Step 3: The page will reload now and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 4

We have made things easy by bringing to you a list of Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server. Here's the list of working Free Fire redeem codes for June 3:

POYR-RVNB-FSLP for Shuffling Emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FG6YBGFASZAW for Free Dragon AK Skin

FFT69OGMAOPK for Free Pet

LKMUO9FGCWGQfor Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

KNBDSBJKOYBK for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade

GBVEQWFGTFBG for Paloma Character

GHUPOMOPKMZX for Titian Mark Gun skins

TBHFFGNMKDMK for Outfit

HGBTR56MKPOW for Free Fire Diamonds

BBJNHGBHGDWE for Diamond Royale Voucher

FTREQIVHDRGF for 50,000 diamond codes

NLIU6NKDFH54 for Elite Pass and Free Top Up

