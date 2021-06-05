ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 5 Brings You Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates, Evolution Stone

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes for June 5 are available now and gamers can use them to get rewards like Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates, Evolution Stone, and more. To note, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of 12 characters and need to be entered correctly to claim the rewards. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 5 Available Now

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Free Fire has surged in popularity for the past few years as one of the most played battle royale games in India. The game offers several upgrades and rewards, which can be purchased within the game. However, you would need to spend the in-game currency called Free Fire diamonds to purchase these. This is where the Free Fire redeem codes come into the picture. The Free Fire redeem codes are your easy and inexpensive way to get rewards and benefits from the popular battle royale game.

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes. Firstly, open the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link. Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page. The page will reload now and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 5

    We have made things easy by bringing to you a list of Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server. Here's the list of working Free Fire redeem codes for June 5:

    ESX2-4ADS-GM4K for Shuffling Emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments
    FG6YBGFASZAW for Free Dragon AK Skin
    FFT69OGMAOPK for Free Pet
    POYR-RVNB-FSLP for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    KNBDSBJKOYBK for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade
    GBVEQWFGTFBG for Paloma Character
    ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC for SCAR for Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates, Evolution Stone
    VBVV-MBGD-EQWR for Diamond Royale Voucher
    UOPK-KHMN-BFFG for 50,000 diamond codes
    NLIU6NKDFH54 for Elite Pass and Free Top Up
    5KHJ-8U3R-NP42 for Beach Loot crate
    UBJJ-2A7G-23L6 for Chrono Box
    245Q-MX2M-XSZN for Free Fire character upgrade
    FF8M-BDXP-VCB1 for Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:54 [IST]
    X