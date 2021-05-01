ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 1; Get 50,000 Diamond Codes

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 is available now. Free Fire has several upgrades and rewards, with which gamers can further boost their overall gaming score. Luckily, you don't need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these rewards but can get them for free with the Free Fire redeem codes.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 1

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Free Fire is one of the most popular games in India when it comes to the battle royale mode. The game offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on - which can be purchased within the game. With the help of Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds.

    The Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 are available now bring in several rewards and upgrades. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for May 1 offers 50,000 Diamond codes. Apart from the main code, users can also get Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.

    Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    There are a couple of steps to follow to get the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are steps to get it:

    Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 1

    The Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 1:

    FF1GSLLDTUE

    HP5D-XHQA-NLB5

    H28U-ZG5A-TK2R

    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

    HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

    FUH6-RAOP-TD30

    FFFM-1L8S-QA130

    FFFC-EGMP-C330

    FFFF-DCTS-30FTG

    FF30-GSLL-DTUE

    FREE-FI30-3FASH

    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

    PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

    G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

    RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

    6XMN-G242-VMKV

    FF65-HAZ8-KG8H

    REYJ-C692-CEWL

    3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

    VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

    U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

    FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

    SARG-886A-V5GR

    ED22-KT2G-RQDY

    QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

    GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

    487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    5G9G-CY97-UUD4

    Story first published: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
