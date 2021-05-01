Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 1; Get 50,000 Diamond Codes News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 is available now. Free Fire has several upgrades and rewards, with which gamers can further boost their overall gaming score. Luckily, you don't need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these rewards but can get them for free with the Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Free Fire is one of the most popular games in India when it comes to the battle royale mode. The game offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on - which can be purchased within the game. With the help of Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds.

The Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 are available now bring in several rewards and upgrades. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for May 1 offers 50,000 Diamond codes. Apart from the main code, users can also get Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.

Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

There are a couple of steps to follow to get the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are steps to get it:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 1

The Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 1:

FF1GSLLDTUE

HP5D-XHQA-NLB5

H28U-ZG5A-TK2R

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FUH6-RAOP-TD30

FFFM-1L8S-QA130

FFFC-EGMP-C330

FFFF-DCTS-30FTG

FF30-GSLL-DTUE

FREE-FI30-3FASH

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

6XMN-G242-VMKV

FF65-HAZ8-KG8H

REYJ-C692-CEWL

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

SARG-886A-V5GR

ED22-KT2G-RQDY

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

Best Mobiles in India