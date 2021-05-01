Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 1; Get 50,000 Diamond Codes
Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 is available now. Free Fire has several upgrades and rewards, with which gamers can further boost their overall gaming score. Luckily, you don't need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these rewards but can get them for free with the Free Fire redeem codes.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Free Fire is one of the most popular games in India when it comes to the battle royale mode. The game offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on - which can be purchased within the game. With the help of Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds.
The Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 are available now bring in several rewards and upgrades. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for May 1 offers 50,000 Diamond codes. Apart from the main code, users can also get Dragon AK skin, a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, starter pack, and more.
Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
There are a couple of steps to follow to get the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are steps to get it:
Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 1
The Free Fire redeem codes for May 1 are available now. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 1:
FF1GSLLDTUE
HP5D-XHQA-NLB5
H28U-ZG5A-TK2R
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
FUH6-RAOP-TD30
FFFM-1L8S-QA130
FFFC-EGMP-C330
FFFF-DCTS-30FTG
FF30-GSLL-DTUE
FREE-FI30-3FASH
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D
RRF6-WMKM-DPJV
6XMN-G242-VMKV
FF65-HAZ8-KG8H
REYJ-C692-CEWL
3SAG-9JQB-JWYS
VNY3-MQWN-KEGU
U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
SARG-886A-V5GR
ED22-KT2G-RQDY
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
