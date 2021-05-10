Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 10; Get Elite Pass, Free Top Up
Free Fire is one of the most popular games when it comes to battle royale modes. The game is interesting thanks to the upgrades, rewards, and other benefits that can be bought with in-house diamonds. However, one can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 10.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Free Fire redeem codes for May 10 are available now, bringing in several upgrades and rewards for free. But before diving into the codes, let's understand what are the redeem codes. Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games with a peak number of downloads. One can get several new rewards using the Free Fire diamonds.
At the same time, these rewards can be availed for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. If you're looking to up your gaming performance on Free Fire, you can use these redeem codes. These codes bring in several rewards for free like 4x MP40, Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate, free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and more.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire redeem codes. These codes generally consist of 11 or 12 characters consisting of alphabets and numbers and should be entered correctly. Here's how to get it:
Step 1: Firstly, open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: Enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section, which can be claimed by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 10
The Free Fire redeem codes for May 10 are available now. The main code for today is CONGRAVW2MIL, which brings in the Elite Pass and Free Top Up for gamers. Here's the complete list for today's codes.
RJ110RKJFH5GA
FKP6RKFHTKFQ
ZBTM1AHGQAUY
FFRCEGMPC3HZ
FFIIRCAGJFJTG
SPGIGSLLPKUE
FREEQRYGOASH
SDKVOHG7GYT10
FBSHARB10RRBU
CONGRAVW2MIL
FTT7LMSBWGBE
