Just In
- 4 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For May 11, 2021: Win Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch
-
- 4 hrs ago Flipkart Apple Days May 2021 Sale: Discount Offer On iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, And More
- 13 hrs ago Xiaomi Patents Internal Flip Camera Smartphone; When To Expect Its Launch?
- 15 hrs ago Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Postponed; New Launch Date, Features
Don't Miss
- News Watch: Thousands join funeral of cleric leader in UP’s Badaun, COVID norms flouted; FIR filed
- Finance Sensex Trades Lower Following Tech Sell-off In The US
- Movies Disha Patani Reveals Why She Was Intimidated By Salman Khan During Initial Days Of Radhe Shoot
- Lifestyle On Adah Sharma’s Birthday, Her 4 Awesome Bright Hair Colour Picks You Could Easily Flaunt
- Sports IPL 2021: England players will not be available for rescheduled event
- Automobiles Amara Raja Batteries Restarts Production After 10 Days: Amaron Is Back In Business
- Education Assam Class 11 Exams 2021 Cancelled, AHSEC Promotes Students Without Exams
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In May
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 11 Offers Upgrade To Paloma Character
Free Fire redeem codes for May 11 are available now, bringing with it several character upgrades, rewards, benefits, and so on. Like always, there are several codes that one can use to get the rewards of their choice. The Free Fire redeem code for May 11 is here and it offers an upgrade to the Paloma character.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games when it comes to battle royale modes. The game offers several upgrades and rewards within the game, which need to be purchased using the in-house diamonds. On the other hand, gamers can get these upgrades for free using Free Fire redeem codes.
Gamers, if you're looking to up your gaming performance on Free Fire, you can use these redeem codes. These codes bring in several rewards for free like 4x MP40, Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate, free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and more. As noted, today's main code offers Paloma character upgrades.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 11
The Free Fire redeem codes for May 11 are available now. The main code for today is FBSH-ARE1-0RBU, which brings in the upgrade to Paloma character for gamers. Here's the complete list for today's codes.
FF8M- 82QK- 7C2M
FBSH-ARE1-0RBU
G4D1 126E 4D5S
FF49 MLIK ESGV
FFESPORTS3MU
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
SPEHGSTAGMGR
SPEHGHMEAD6Z
SPEHGMDVUDJR
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 11
There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire redeem codes. These codes generally consist of 11 or 12 characters made up of alphabets and numbers and should be entered correctly. Here's how to get it:
Step 1: Firstly, open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: Enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section, which can be claimed by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
12,433
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999