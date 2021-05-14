Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 14; Upgrade To DJ Alok Character For Free
Free Fire redeem codes for May 14 are available now, bringing with it several rewards and upgrades. For the unaware, the Free Fire redeem codes are an easy and free way to get upgrades and rewards within the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for May 14 gets you a free upgrade to the DJ Alok character.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular games, with an ever-increasing number of downloads. The game offers several upgrades and rewards, which need to be purchased using the in-house diamonds. However, gamers can get these rewards for free using the Free Fire redeem codes, which are generally updated every day.
Plus, Free Fire hosts several events and tournaments, and your performance can be boosted with these upgrades. Some of the latest Free Fire redeem codes include rewards like Justice Fighter, Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, 4x MP40, Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate, free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and more.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 14
The Free Fire redeem codes generally consist of 11 or 12 characters made up of alphabets and numbers and should be entered correctly. There are a few steps to be followed to get these codes, which are listed below:
Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Now, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section, which can be claimed by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 14
The Free Fire redeem codes for May 14 are available now. The main code for today is AJDG-753H-LHS5, which gives gamers a chance to upgrade to the DJ Alok character for free. Here's the complete list for today's codes:
RJ12-0RGS-KAIG
AJDG-753H-LHS5
HSCD-SJOH-F47H
BSJS-FSIG-58H3
HSKS-BSAN-NHA5
BAKA-NSBH-SNSN
GJSK-SBHS-6HSH
GSKS-BHAJ-68HE
WHSK-O96G-EA25
NSCS-UOBF-SY7J
HSKS-BBEH-3773
