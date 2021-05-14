Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 14; Upgrade To DJ Alok Character For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire redeem codes for May 14 are available now, bringing with it several rewards and upgrades. For the unaware, the Free Fire redeem codes are an easy and free way to get upgrades and rewards within the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for May 14 gets you a free upgrade to the DJ Alok character.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular games, with an ever-increasing number of downloads. The game offers several upgrades and rewards, which need to be purchased using the in-house diamonds. However, gamers can get these rewards for free using the Free Fire redeem codes, which are generally updated every day.

Plus, Free Fire hosts several events and tournaments, and your performance can be boosted with these upgrades. Some of the latest Free Fire redeem codes include rewards like Justice Fighter, Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, 4x MP40, Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate, free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and more.

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 14

The Free Fire redeem codes generally consist of 11 or 12 characters made up of alphabets and numbers and should be entered correctly. There are a few steps to be followed to get these codes, which are listed below:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Now, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section, which can be claimed by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 14

The Free Fire redeem codes for May 14 are available now. The main code for today is AJDG-753H-LHS5, which gives gamers a chance to upgrade to the DJ Alok character for free. Here's the complete list for today's codes:

RJ12-0RGS-KAIG

AJDG-753H-LHS5

HSCD-SJOH-F47H

BSJS-FSIG-58H3

HSKS-BSAN-NHA5

BAKA-NSBH-SNSN

GJSK-SBHS-6HSH

GSKS-BHAJ-68HE

WHSK-O96G-EA25

NSCS-UOBF-SY7J

HSKS-BBEH-3773

Best Mobiles in India