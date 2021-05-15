Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 15; Get Dragon AK Skin Upgrade News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games, with an ever-increasing number of downloads. The game is made more interesting with in-game tournaments and events. Plus, gamers can upgrade their characters and get rewards to boost their performance. The Free Fire redeem codes help get these benefits for free. Here's everything you need to know.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes

For the unaware, the Free Fire redeem codes are an easy and free way to get upgrades and rewards within the popular battle royale game. Usually, you would need to buy or purchase these rewards and benefits with the Free Fire diamonds. However, you can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.

The Free Fire redeem codes for May 15 are available now, bringing with it several rewards and upgrades. Today's main code gets you the Dragon AK Skin as a reward for free. Additionally, one might avail the Justice Fighter, Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, 4x MP40, Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate, free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and more using the Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 15

The main code for today is RJ12-0RGS-KAIG, which gives gamers a chance to upgrade to the Dragon AK skin for free. Here's the complete list for today's codes:

RJ12-0RGS-KAIG

AJDG-753H-LHS5

HSCD-SJOH-F47H

BSJS-FSIG-58H3

HSKS-BSAN-NHA5

BAKA-NSBH-SNSN

GJSK-SBHS-6HSH

GSKS-BHAJ-68HE

WHSK-O96G-EA25

NSCS-UOBF-SY7J

HSKS-BBEH-3773

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 15

The Free Fire redeem codes generally consist of 11 or 12 characters made up of alphabets and numbers and should be entered correctly. There are a few steps to be followed to get these codes. Firstly, open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en. Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

Once done, the page reloads. You will need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section, which can be claimed by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

