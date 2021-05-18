Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 18; Get Titan Mark Gun Skins, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire redeem codes for today are out now, bringing with it several rewards and benefits. For the unaware, Free Fire redeem codes are an easy and inexpensive way to get rewards and benefits within the popular battle royale game. To note, the Free Fire redeem codes for May 18 brings in the Titan Mark Gun Skins upgrade for gamers.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular games, whose downloads surged after the PUBG Mobile ban. The game offers several in-app purchases like character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on. However, these need to be purchased within the game using Free Fire diamonds.

This is where Free Fire redeem codes come in. Like always, gamers need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes at the website, after which, it will directly appear in the gaming app. Gamers can use these codes and get the rewards and benefits of their choice - for free, without needing to spend any Free Fire diamonds. There are several Free Fire redeem codes that offer several benefits like an upgrade to Dragon Skin, Loot Crate offer, Free Pet, Free DJ Alok Character upgrade, and so on.

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes?

The Free Fire redeem codes are made of 11-12 alpha-numerics. To get the Free Fire redeem codes, open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en. Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

Once done, the page reloads. You will need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section, which can be claimed by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 18

The Free Fire redeem codes for May 18 are available now. To note, the Free Fire redeem code for today is BSJS-FSIG-58H3, which offers Titan Mark Gun Skin as an upgrade. The complete list of working Free Fire redeem codes for today are listed below:

RJ12-0RGS-KAIG

AJDG-753H-LHS5

HSCD-SJOH-F47H

BSJS-FSIG-58H3

HSKS-BSAN-NHA5

BAKA-NSBH-SNSN

GJSK-SBHS-6HSH

GSKS-BHAJ-68HE

WHSK-O96G-EA25

NSCS-UOBF-SY7J

HSKS-BBEH-3773

