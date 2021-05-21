Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 21; Get Phantom Weapon Loot Crate, Gold Royale Voucher
Free Fire redeem codes for May 21 are available now, bringing with it a host of rewards and benefits to gamers. Like always, players would need to follow a couple of steps to get the Free Fire redeem codes, which are explained below. To note, the Free Fire redeem code for today brings you the Phantom Weapon Loot Crate, Gold Royale Voucher, and more.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular games across the globe when it comes to battle royale mode on mobiles. Like every game available today, Garena Free also has several in-game tournaments and events that are contests with prizes, rewards, and more. Gamers can up their performance by using rewards and benefits within the game like character upgrades, skins, loot crates, weapons, and so on.
Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these benefits. At the same time, Free Fire redeem codes also help players get these benefits and rewards for free. The Free Fire redeem codes are made up of 11-12 digits consisting of numbers and alphabets. When you type the redeem code, you have access to several rewards like a free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Chrono Box, and more.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes?
There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire redeem codes. They are explained below:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page. Once done, the page will refresh.
Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice and make sure you enter the digits accurately. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 21
We have made things easy by bringing in the Free Fire redeem codes right here. As noted, the main code for today is ESX2-4ADS-GM4K, which brings to you the Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and the Gold Royale Voucher.
ESX2-4ADS-GM4K
BPDS-DHCX-PXWT
FF8M-82QK-7C2M
FFES-PORT-SSQA
FF8M82QK7C2M
HP5D-XHQA-NLB5
245Q-MX2M-XSZN
FFES-PORT-SJLC
ED22-KT2G-RQDY
KNRZ-89SX-FG9S
