    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 3; Get Firefighter's Loot Crate, More

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to get upgrades, rewards, and other benefits within the popular battle royale game. As the name suggests, the Free Fire redeem codes help to get these rewards for free, without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds. The Free Fire redeem codes for May 3 are available now, giving users the Firefighter's loot crate and more.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 3

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially after the PUBG ban. The Garena published game offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on - which can be purchased within the game. With the help of Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds.

    The Free Fire redeem codes for May 3 are available now bring in several rewards and upgrades. The main Free Fire redeem code for May 3 offers the Firefighter's Loot Crate. Apart from the main code, users can also get Free Fire diamonds, Diamond Royale voucher, Dragon AK skin, a free pet, starter pack, and more.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 3

    Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 3:

    XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH

    XKDN-98ND-DMNJ

    CDDF-DGCD-FGTD

    JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO

    DJHD-GSDU-EHJP

    JHND-CXSD-DDGF

    XFDD-GDFG-BBBB

    SSFF-EGBF-BHFG

    DJHN-DSBB-BGFR

    KILO-LOJH-UYOP

    JCDK-CNJE-5RTR

    3RXG-5T54-4E3E

    FDDF- VVVF-DCDD

    EDXX-DSZS-SDFG

    VDGF-CVBF-DGVD

    VFGV-JMCK-DMHN

    NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

    KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

    HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

    VFHH-NCBU-SADF

    MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

    BMNC-EDHC-SENC

    KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

    How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    The redeem codes can't be accessed directly from the Free Fire game. There are a couple of steps to follow to get the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are steps to get it:

    Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

     

    Step 3: The page will reload now, opening to a dialog box where you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes. Once you enter the correct Free Fire redeem codes, the rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 10:02 [IST]
