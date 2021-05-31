Just In
- just now Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K: Watch India Launch Livestream Here
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For May 31, 2021: Win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 2 hrs ago Wearable Market At An All-Time High; Apple Watch Dwarfing Competition
- 13 hrs ago Facebook, Google, WhatsApp Comply With New IT Guidelines In India; When Will Twitter Get Onboard?
Don't Miss
- Movies Sunidhi Chauhan Makes Shocking Revelation On Indian Idol: I Couldn't Do What They Wanted & Had To Part Ways
- Sports MotoGP analysis: How Quartararo claimed an emotional win at Mugello
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Prices Raised Again Today; Brent Crude Close To $70/Barrel
- News Coronavirus cases: India reports 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, 3,128 deaths in last 24 hours
- Lifestyle On Sobhita Dhulipala’s Birthday, Why Her Fashion Is Aspirational And Her 5 Stunning Slay-Worthy Looks
- Education CGBSE Class 12th Admit Card 2021 Released At cgbse.nic.in
- Automobiles Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar To Be Launched Soon: Only 150 Units To Be Produced
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In June
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 31; Get Diamond Royale Voucher, More
Free Fire redeem codes for May 31 are available now, bringing with it several rewards and benefits. To note, Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to get rewards and benefits from the popular battle royale game. To note, today's Free Fire redeem code brings you the Diamond Royale Voucher and more.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes
Free Fire has surged in popularity for a while now, with a steady rise in the number of downloads. Like most other games available, Free Fire also offers several upgrades, benefits, and other such bonuses. Generally, you would need to pay for these rewards and benefits using Free Fire diamonds. At the same time, you can get them for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.
As the name suggests, these are codes that can get you particular upgrades and benefits using the 11-12 alphanumeric codes. For instance, the Free Fire redeem codes can you free loot crates, free pet, free Dragon AK Skin upgrade, free DJ Alok character upgrade, and much more. There are codes for all these rewards and need to be entered correctly.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes, which are mentioned here:
Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page.
Step 3: The page will reload now and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 31
We have made things easy for you by bringing in the list of Free Fire redeem codes for May 28. Here is the list of working Free Fire redeem codes:
RJ12-0RGS-KAIG
AJDG-753H-LHS5
HSCD-SJOH-F47H
BSJS-FSIG-58H3
HSKS-BSAN-NHA5
BAKA-NSBH-SNSN
GJSK-SBHS-6HSH
GSKS-BHAJ-68HE
WHSK-O96G-EA25
NSCS-UOBF-SY7J
HSKS-BBEH-3773
MKOP-FGYI-BFAW
HHQW-RTYU-BGJK
FFCV-BNMK-HGFD
FFPO-MNBB-VCGF
FFCV-BNMK-JHGF
FF66-UYHG-DFCB
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119